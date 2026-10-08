"Election Commission shouldn't snatch poor's right to vote": Akhilesh Yadav 

Amid INDIA Bloc's campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Election Commission should have "some sympathy" towards the poor and should not snatch their right to vote. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The Election Commission should not discriminate, should not act dishonestly. The Election Commission should have sympathy towards the poor, should not snatch away their right to vote. The essence of the Bhagavad Gita is that no injustice should be done to anyone."

Marking the third straight day of demonstrations in the national capital, INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Raj Ghat on Thursday for a peaceful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the spirit of 'satyagraha', vowing to press ahead with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over electoral roll revisions. Prominent leaders present at the Raj Ghat memorial included Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The BJP rejected the opposition's allegations, with the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, saying Rahul Gandhi should resign "if he had the courage" and accusing the Congress leader of having an "anarchic mindset." In a post on X, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling government and the Election Commission of undermining democratic institutions.

"But Modi Ji and Gyanesh Kumar are together orchestrating 'vote theft.' This is dangerous for democracy and an assault on the Constitution; we will not tolerate it. We will continue to fight for its protection," he said. Rahul Gandhi alleged a criminal conspiracy by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, affirming that they will be brought to justice.

He said, “About 300 MPs want to hold a peaceful protest. We are not being allowed to hold the protest for the past two days. On the first day, they stopped us in front of the Election Commission; the next day we were stopped near Jantar Mantar. Our people were beaten. The reality is that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and Mohan Bhagwat have hijacked India with a criminal conspiracy, destroyed the Constitution and did ‘vote chori’. Action will be taken, they will be brought to justice; this is our guarantee.” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on X, "Thousands of concerned citizens marched on the streets of Delhi against the Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime. Today's protest culminated at Rajghat, where INDIA bloc leaders led by INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji staged a Satyagraha."

Following Wednesday’s intense demonstrations, Delhi Police said they have registered three FIRs, with more cases likely. The FIRs cite alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police. The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra figure in the details. Gandhi was detained on Wednesday and taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station after he was seen trying to open a barricaded gate. (ANI)