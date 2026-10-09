YSRCP urges Andhra EC to ensure free, fair local body polls; seeks CAPF deployment

YSRCP on Friday urged the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to ensure that threats, intimidation and misuse of official machinery do not undermine the forthcoming local body elections. In three separate letters, YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy sought continuous security monitoring, an additional nomination facility at district headquarters and deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to protect candidates and voters throughout the electoral process.

MLC Appi Reddy requested adequate protection for candidates, proposers and election agents, citing concerns over threats and attacks by persons associated with the TDP He sought uninterrupted CCTV coverage at nomination centres, sensitive polling stations, strong rooms and counting centres, with live webcasting wherever feasible. He also requested independent observers, mobile monitoring teams, a dedicated complaint helpline and prompt action against intimidation and misuse of government machinery.

He urged the Commission to allow municipal election candidates to submit nominations at district headquarters before the Collector or authorised election officials. Citing fears of attacks and obstruction at municipal nomination centres, he sought an additional secure facility, with clear arrangements for forwarding papers to the concerned Returning Officers. Every eligible candidate must have a fair opportunity to contest without coercion, stressed Reddy.

Appi Reddy also urged the Election Commission to deploy Central Armed Police Forces from the pre-nomination stage till the declaration of election results. Citing a lack of confidence in the impartiality of state police under the TDP coalition, he urged the Commission to prevent forced withdrawals, obstruction during nominations, and interference in campaigning, polling, and counting.

Earlier, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) slammed the TDP-led coalition government for pushing the aqua sector into crisis and working in tandem with aqua feed companies at the cost of poor farmers. Addressing the media here on Friday, Party Coordinator Vaddi Raghuram said the coalition government is trying to weaken the Andhra Pradesh State Aquaculture Development Authority Act and is working to favour feed company owners, leaving aqua farmers in the lurch and misleading courts.

Vaddi Raghuram alleged that the aqua feed prices were hiked by Rs 27 in the past six months, and the coalition government is boasting of a subsidy of just Rs 1.50, and there is no reply as to why the power subsidy was withdrawn from farmers in June and July. Tenant farmers are bearing the brunt due to the policies of the coalition government, and the crop holiday affects them most. Raghuram further stated that the party will take the issue to the next level and ensure aqua farmers get due benefits, as YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has envisioned by bringing in APSADA to safeguard the interests of aqua farmers. (ANI)