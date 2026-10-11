PM Modi arrives in Chennai, received by TN CM Vijay; to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai and was received by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at Chennai Airport. In Chennai, PM Narendra Modi will undertake a ride on the Chennai Metro from Porur Bypass Station to Poonamallee Bypass Station and back. Over 500 Bharatanatyam dancers are present at Porur Junction metro station to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Chennai.

He will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Jalakandeswarar Temple in Chennai. Thereafter, he will undertake a walkthrough of the Brain Centre at IIT Madras. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of, inaugurate, and dedicate various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion. PM will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai and address the gathering. As per a release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore.

The corridor features a unique 3.7-km double-decker structure. It also features advanced signalling systems designed to support driverless operations. It is expected to reduce daily travel time for commuters and improve connectivity between Chennai's rapidly growing western suburbs and the city centre, the release said. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate key National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,700 crore. These projects will strengthen road connectivity, reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion and support economic growth in the State.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 36-km, four-laned Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section of NH-744. The project will improve connectivity to important pilgrimage, industrial and commercial centres in the region, facilitating smoother movement of people and goods. He will also inaugurate the 30-km, four-laned Madurai Ring Road section of NH-744A. The project will improve traffic movement around Madurai and help ease congestion within the city, the release said. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the four-lane Thiruvarur Bypass on the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur section of NH-83. The project will strengthen road connectivity in Thiruvarur and facilitate smoother traffic movement by providing an alternative route around the town.

Prime Minister will dedicate and inaugurate railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs 750 crore. He will dedicate the Karaikal-Peralam railway line, further strengthening rail connectivity in the region. He will also dedicate three rail flyovers in Coimbatore and surrounding areas. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several port-related projects in Tamil Nadu to strengthen maritime infrastructure, expand cargo-handling capacity and improve logistics efficiency.

He will inaugurate four infrastructure projects at Chennai Port: a Paved Storage Yard, four EXIM Godowns, an upgraded Cruise Terminal and a Seafarers Club. These projects will improve cargo storage and handling, expand warehouse capacity, modernise passenger facilities to enable the simultaneous embarkation and disembarkation of more cruise passengers, and provide modern welfare, recreational and support facilities for visiting seafarers and maritime personnel. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for eight major development projects at V.O. Chidambaranar Port. The projects will expand cargo and container capacity, build infrastructure for the transition to cleaner maritime energy, and improve the efficiency of cargo evacuation and logistics within the Port ecosystem. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Coal Berth-3 project and lay the foundation stone for capital dredging works for Container Terminal Phase-I, Stage-Il at Kamarajar Port, the release said. (ANI)