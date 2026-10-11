Pargat Singh takes oath as Punjab Congress president, says "will have to work hard together"

Pargat Singh on Sunday took the oath as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh in the presence of the party's Punjab in-charge, Sachin Pilot.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 18:47 IST
Pargat Singh takes oath as Punjab Congress president, says "will have to work hard together"
Pargat Singh takes oath as Punjab Congress president (Poto/@PargatSOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
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Pargat Singh on Sunday took the oath as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) at Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh in the presence of the party's Punjab in-charge, Sachin Pilot. Singh, a former Indian hockey captain, is a three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt. He replaced Ludhiana MP Warring as the Punjab Congress chief.

"We all will have to work hard together. The Punjab brand needs to be fixed...," Singh said. Speaking to the reporters, Pilot said the people of Punjab had lost faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and expressed hope that the Congress would form the government in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

“Today, Pargat Singh has assumed the responsibility of Punjab Congress President. The people of Punjab have lost faith in AAP; they want change. I am hopeful that we will form the government,” Pilot said. Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Congress Campaign Committee chairperson Charanjit Singh Channi thanked the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he would raise issues concerning the state.

“I thank our high command—Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and our in-charge—for entrusting me with the responsibility of the campaign committee. In the coming days, I will work for Punjab, the spirit of Punjab and for the betterment of the state—and I will highlight how the Aam Aadmi Party government has allowed the spread of drugs and the flourishing of gangsterism in Punjab. They have completely ruined and devastated our economy. We will place these issues before the people and fight for Punjab,” Channi said. Targeting the AAP government, Channi said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lacked a team and alleged that corruption and mafia activity were flourishing in the state.

“The Chief Minister here is a loner. He doesn't even have a team; to whom would he pass the ball?... We will play by passing the ball. He has no agenda other than corruption. His home has become a den of corruption and a hub for the mafia. In the coming days, we will convey this message to the people and provide Punjab with a good government,” he said. Congress MP Manish Tewari called for unity within the party, saying its leaders would work together to address issues concerning Punjab.

“Everyone will come together and fight unitedly to save Punjab. This clear message was evident today during the ceremony where the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president assumed office,” Tewari said. (ANI)

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