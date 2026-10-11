"Works progressing well, will finish on schedule": Maharashtra CM reviews Kumbh Mela preparations in Nashik, Trimbakeshwar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inspected the ongoing infrastructure and development projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, stating that the works are advancing smoothly and will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2026 22:03 IST
"Works progressing well, will finish on schedule": Maharashtra CM reviews Kumbh Mela preparations in Nashik, Trimbakeshwar
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday inspected the ongoing infrastructure and development projects in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, stating that the works are advancing smoothly and will be completed within the stipulated timeline. Reviewing key sites across the twin temple towns, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the pace of construction, highlighting key interventions including the development of ghats, pilgrim pathways and major road decongestion projects.

"I have inspected the ongoing works in Trimbak and Nashik. The work is progressing very well and will be completed on schedule. In Trimbak, whether it is the darshan path or the ghat development, the construction is turning out beautifully," CM Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters. Underlining steps taken to resolve the city's vehicular bottlenecks ahead of the massive influx of devotees, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Dwarka Circle project will provide a long-term solution to traffic congestion.

"The Dwarka Circle project is set to resolve Nashik's traffic issues. I am now going to visit the Nashik airport; the work there is also proceeding very well," he added. The state government has undertaken extensive infrastructure development across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the mega religious congregation, focusing on riverfront beautification along the Godavari, construction of ring roads, upgrading civic amenities and expanding regional connectivity to accommodate millions of pilgrims and seers from across the country.

The upcoming Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held from October 31, 2026, to July 24, 2028, with the principal sacred bathing rituals centred in 2027. The Nashik Kumbh is held every 12 years, with people coming to take a holy dip in the Godavari River. (ANI)

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