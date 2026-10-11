"Protecting right to vote is our resolve": Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar on INDIA bloc protest

Asserting that safeguarding democratic rights is the government’s core resolve, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that senior Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, and MLAs will stage a massive demonstration in New Delhi on Monday against alleged attempts to undermine the public's voting rights. Speaking to media near Kuppanna Park in Mysuru, Shivakumar claimed that concerted efforts were underway to strip citizens of their franchise, calling it a direct threat to the country's democratic fabric.

"In a democracy, every vote is the right of every citizen. No one should lose this right to vote. Protecting it is our resolve," Shivakumar said. "Some people are already making big efforts to snatch away the voting rights of the people of the country. Every citizen has realised that this has harmed our democratic system. Therefore, the entire country is standing up to fight," he added.

Emphasising the historical role of the Congress party, the Chief Minister stated that the movement transcends routine party politics. "This fight is not just of the Congress party or the government. Ours is the party that brought freedom to the country and implemented democracy here. Therefore, we consider it our foremost duty to protect the voting rights of every single citizen," he said.

Terming India the "mother of democracy," Shivakumar stressed the need to safeguard all four pillars of democracy—the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary, and Media. He also noted that over 150 retired civil servants have backed their stance. "There were kings earlier, but today we are representatives of the people. More than 150 retired IAS officers have already supported our fight," he said, while expressing sharp displeasure over alleged security restrictions in the national capital ahead of the demonstration.

"Since yesterday, all kinds of restrictions have been imposed to prevent people from entering Delhi. Internet connectivity has been cut. This is not right. Therefore, on Monday, we have organised a protest involving our party's senior leaders, MPs, ministers, and MLAs. I will also be taking part in it," he confirmed. Invoking divine blessings, Shivakumar said, "As the seer of Koppal Gavimath said, more than all powers, the power of our Mother Chamundeshwari is supreme. She will protect us. We are standing in a sacred place."

When asked about Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy's challenge, he dared him to reveal the identity of the person behind a purported hotel sting operation; Shivakumar briefly dismissed the query, saying, "Time will answer all that." (ANI)