"People's battle": INDIA bloc hits streets in Delhi, launches massive protest march

A massive showdown is unfolding in the national capital as top leaders of the INDIA bloc have taken to the streets, launching a high-stakes protest march to challenge the central government over alleged electoral fraud and the compromise of constitutional institutions. With the atmosphere charged and security forces on high alert, the opposition has signaled the beginning of a prolonged, unified movement aimed at dismantling what they describe as a "dictatorship."

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury underscored the strategic mobilization of the movement, noting that the call for unity came directly from the Leader of the Opposition. "We are gathering the people to start a movement," he stated. "Rahul Gandhi summoned everyone to walk unitedly." Echoing this sentiment of alignment, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut affirmed the bloc's cohesion, remarking, "We are with what Rahul Gandhi does."

The protesters expressed deep frustration over the alleged partisan behavior of constitutional bodies. Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna claimed that the path to justice through these institutions has been blocked, stating, "We are trying to reach all constitutional bodies, but they are not favouring or upholding the Constitution." Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi characterized the struggle as a long-term commitment that transcends immediate political gains. "This is the people's battle and it will continue," he asserted.

The criticism reached a fever pitch with Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who launched a fierce attack on the central government. He accused the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister of utilizing the Delhi Police to suppress legitimate democratic dissent. "It is PM Modi and the police who are flaunting their power; for us, it is a fight," Warring said. "The Delhi Police is displaying its might on the orders of Amit Shah. If we want to meet Gyanesh Kumar, we should be allowed. Why is the government protecting him? Because he is working for them. The public has started to feel that the country is being betrayed."

Adding to the sentiment, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad underscored the ideological core of the march, stating, "Public is the top priority in democracy and we are going there to save democracy." Meanwhile, TMC MP Saugata Roy confirmed that the opposition is actively strategizing its next moves. "It is yet to be decided where we would march, but everyone is gathering at the Constitution Club," Roy explained. "We saw what the CJI heard, we would decide what to do next."

The massive demonstrations unfolded in the backdrop of a significant administrative overhaul, as Jantar Mantar—the historic protest hub in central Delhi—was officially de-notified as a designated venue for demonstrations. According to an official notice, the Delhi Police designated three alternative locations for protests: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and the CBD Ground in East Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had previously constituted a high-level committee to review alternative venues for citizens to exercise their right to hold demonstrations. Acting on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar was withdrawn as an active demonstration site. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated that a detailed and revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing rallies and demonstrations at the newly designated venues would be notified separately. The order partially modifies the earlier Standing Order dated April 28, 2022. (ANI)