"Every wing must identify issues concerning its respective section and take them directly to the people":  YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy mobilises full force for local body polls

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called upon all affiliated wings of the party on Monday to play a decisive role in the upcoming local body elections by activating the party’s organisational strength down to the village level and focusing on legal preparedness, digital outreach, social media and visual evidence.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2026 17:18 IST
"Every wing must identify issues concerning its respective section and take them directly to the people":  YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy mobilises full force for local body polls
YSRCP Andhra Pradesh Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Andhra Pradesh Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called upon all affiliated wings of the party on Monday to play a decisive role in the upcoming local body elections by activating the party’s organisational strength down to the village level and focusing on legal preparedness, digital outreach, social media, and visual evidence. Addressing State Presidents, Working Presidents and Zonal Working Presidents of the party’s affiliated wings at the YSRCP Central Office, Sajjala said every wing must identify issues concerning its respective section and take them directly to the people.

Women, youth, students, farmers, Backward Classes, Scheduled Classes, minorities, employees, pensioners and professionals must highlight issues including fee reimbursement, employment, crop insurance, input subsidy, fertilisers, seeds, employee concerns, price rise, roads, drainage and streetlights, while comparing the present situation with the YS Jagan government’s tenure. He directed party units to prepare multiple alternative candidates for every seat and remain alert from nominations to polling, counting and ballot-box security.

Caste certificates and other nomination documents must be secured in advance. Any obstruction to nominations, police interference or misuse of official machinery must be recorded through video and documentary evidence for legal, Election Commission and media action. Sajjala said social media must be used by every affiliated wing, with short videos, local visual content and trained grassroots communicators supporting candidates across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. Experienced workers should also be identified as booth agents and deployed for polling and counting.

Party General Secretary Aluru Sambasiva Reddy said nearly 14 lakh people are connected to the organisational structure and the strength of affiliated wings must be fully utilised. MLC Lella Appireddy stressed coordinated responsibility from campaign to counting, while Women’s Wing President Varudu Kalyani called for extensive digital outreach on women’s issues, unfulfilled promises and the welfare delivered under the YS Jagan government.

Sajjala also directed that every worker’s contribution be systematically tracked so that genuine work receives due recognition. (ANI)

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