"Frivolous narrative BJP is trying to push only exposes their frustration": Congress's Supriya Shrinate 

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the high tea to be hosted by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at his residence. Speaking to ANI regarding the meeting and the party's future course of action, Shrinate said, "With Rahul-ji, one must be ready for anything. I don’t know what will happen next, but given that it is Rahul-ji, we never know when he might decide to march," Shrinate said.

The Congress leader emphasized that the party's recent and ongoing protest marches are part of a larger, persistent campaign against what she termed as the "theft" of democratic mandates. She expressed hope that the intensity of their agitation would compel the government to change its course. "I feel that the kind of march we held yesterday—and the marches we are continuously undertaking, along with the way we are driving this agitation and campaign against theft—should wake up the slumbering government and force them to stop such nefarious activities," she asserted.

Shrinate further dismissed the BJP’s recent criticisms of the Congress party: "The frivolous narrative the BJP is trying to push only exposes their frustration and desperation," she added. The meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence has fueled speculation about the Opposition's strategy in the coming days, with Congress leaders signaling an intensification of their movement against the Centre.

Earlier, after the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Dilli" march to the Supreme Court, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the movement to "protect democracy" will continue. He said he invited his "comrades" from civil society, student organisations and leaders from the INDIA bloc, along with opposition MPs, for a tea meeting today, after which they plan to present their case before the media.

He added that all are together in their fight to "protect" democracy. "Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly," Gandhi posted on X.

"After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one," he added. This comes after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court, following which 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls on Monday. (ANI)