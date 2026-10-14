Main accused in anti-drug activist Jhota's murder case arrested from Rajasthan's Churu

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, on Wednesday arrested the main shooter involved in the murder of Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota from Salasar, Rajasthan, officials said. According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused sharpshooter was arrested from the Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala, situated near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise.

Following the apprehension, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody and further investigation into the case in currently underway. Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries and later succumbed to them.

The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs. Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that drug peddlers enjoy the full backing of the state government.

"We have stated that the situation regarding the drug crisis in Punjab is dire; one never knows what might happen next. Those who fight against drugs are bound to face such consequences because these drug peddlers enjoy the full backing of the government," Warring told ANI. Expressing similar sentiments, MP Charanjit Singh Channi alleged, “Parminder Singh Jhota was a very strong, brave, and forward-thinking young social activist who fought against those selling drugs. The government didn't just once, but multiple times, harassed him and filed cases against him to stop him from acting against drug traffickers. However, today his struggle reached its peak when a drug dealer shot him and made a video of it...”

Congress in charge in the state, Sachin Pilot, also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over his death. "The brazen shootouts occurring in Punjab—such as the incident where a shopkeeper shot a young man campaigning against drugs while the act was captured live on camera—demonstrate that such fearless hooliganism has become commonplace. It is shameful that violence is being directed at those who wish to fight the drug menace and expose the government. I believe the Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party government have lost the moral authority to govern," said Pilot.

BJP also condemned the death of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota. BJP National President Nitin Nabin said, "The killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa is shocking and exposes the alarming state of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power promising a drug-free Punjab. Today, those who stand up against drugs are themselves at risk. This is a serious failure of governance. If those fighting the drug mafia are not safe, who is safe in Punjab? The people of Punjab deserve answers and accountability," said Nabin. Additionally, NHRC further took cognisance of the anti-drug activist death incident, demanding an Action Taken Report from the concerned authorities regarding the investigation into the incident and action against those behind the incident.

In its letter, NHRC, based on the complainant, also requested the chief secretary to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of individuals working against drug abuse and to prevent such incidents in the future. Parminder Singh Jhota's mother alleged that her son frequently expressed fear for his life, claiming that he had many enemies who wanted him killed, and demanded severe punishment for the drug mafia in the state.

Speaking to ANI, she further claimed that the police did not even inform the family about the incident. She further held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for her son's death, recalling that she used to advise her son not to step out of the house.

"The police didn't even inform us when he died. He used to say I have many enemies, and they will get me killed. The drug mafia should be hanged, and they should be shot dead. And what Bhagwant Mann says—that the war against drugs will eradicate everything — he had my son killed. I used to ask my son not to go outside..." said Jotha's mother. Mother's remarks came after the father of the anti-drug activist appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son.

Vowing to continue the fight against drugs, Jhota's father said that he would keep raising his voice against the drug menace for as long as he lived. (ANI)