3 SP rebel MLAs Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, Vinod Chaturvedi join BJP today

Three rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs, Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, and Vinod Chaturvedi. joined the BJP in Amethi on Wednesday in the presence of BJP Uttar Pradesh President Pankaj Chaudhary, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During the ceremony, BJP UP President Pankaj Chaudhary, while welcoming the rebel leaders, mentioned that Rakesh Pratap Singh is a three-time MLA, while Abhay Singh is an MLA of Gosaiganj, and Vinod Chaturvedi is an MLA from Kalpi in Jalaun, who, as per Chaudhary, possesses grassroots political experience and organisational skills.

"Today, not one, not two, but three MLAs are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party family. This is a matter of great joy for all of us in the Bharatiya Janata Party. And all these people are joining our organisation with massive public support. Gauri Ganj's own son, Shri Rakesh Pratap Singh ji, who has been an MLA here three times and is a strong leader, is also joining us today. Gosaiganj MLA Shri Abhay Singh ji is joining us. This is enough to show that Shri Vinod Chaturvedi ji from Kalpi in Jalaun also has grassroots political experience and organisational skills. Today, I welcome him too," said Chaudhary. Speaking at the event, the BJP Uttar Pradesh President declared that all three MLAs had bid farewell to Akhilesh Yadav.

Chaudhary asserted that many others within the SP feel suffocated by appeasement and caste politics and are actively seeking an exit from the party. The UP BJP Chief further added that SP president Akhilesh Yadav needs to engage in soul-searching to understand the public's mindset in the state.

"The three MLAs have now bid adieu to Akhilesh Yadav. There are others within the SP who feel stifled by the politics of appeasement and caste; they, too, are trying to find a way out. In reality, the SP chief needs to engage in some serious introspection now. He needs to understand the public sentiment and the mandate of the people," said Chaudhary. He further declared that Amethi and Rae Bareli are not any family's private property, asserting that those who have dragged Amethi and Rae Bareli down to ruin need to be thrown out of power.

"Amethi and Rae Bareli are not the personal fiefdom of any family. Those who pushed Amethi and Rae Bareli into ruin; now the time has come to push them into the abyss. Whether it is the SP or the Congress, the time has certainly come to push them into ruin," said Chaudhary. Meanwhile, the BJP's National General Secretary Smriti Irani targeted the Congress, declaring that everyone the party has continuously lost nine assembly elections in the state since 1989.

Irani alleged that instead of introspecting on the causes behind its defeat, the Congress party is casting aspersions on the Election Commission of India (ECI). "All these people are witnesses to the democratic power of Uttar Pradesh's politics. And that is why today, from this land of Amethi, I want to speak on behalf of the Congress party to tell you: no matter how many political parties you gather to make your prince an emperor, the truth of Uttar Pradesh is that since 1989, you have continuously lost nine assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. No matter how many political parties you gather to make your prince an emperor, the truth of Uttar Pradesh is that for the last forty-seven years, your party is unable to form a government. Instead of looking into the cause, the Congress party is today casting aspersions on the country's Election Commission," said Irani.

This development came after the SP in June 2025 expelled Abhay Singh, Rakesh Pratap Singh and Manoj Kumar Pandey for “communal divisive negativity” and supporting “anti-PDA” ideology. Pandey, who had resigned as SP Chief Whip to cross-vote for the BJP, later joined the party and was inducted as a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government on May 10, 2026. Rakesh Pratap Singh won Gauriganj in 2012, 2017 and 2022, defeating the BJP candidate by 6,963 votes last time. His differences with the SP widened after he voted for the BJP candidate in the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections. The SP expelled him in June 2025, after which he remained an unattached member.

Abhay Singh, first elected in 2012 and again in 2022, defeated Aarti Tiwari, wife of Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari, by 13,079 votes in 2022. Vinod Chaturvedi won Kalpi in 2007 and 2022, beating Nishad Party’s Chhote Singh by 2,816 votes. The latest defections are expected to add to the political contest between the BJP and the SP in Uttar Pradesh, where both parties are seeking to strengthen their positions ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections. (ANI)