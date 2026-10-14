UP CM inspected preparations for inauguration of Arvind Mills, scheduled to be held by PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the preparations for the inauguration of Arvind Mills' new unit in Mirzamurad, Varanasi. During his visit to Varanasi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister's helicopter landed on the helipad built on the grounds of Janta Inter College in Khochwan village, Mirzamurad. The Chief Minister then travelled a kilometre by road to Arvind Mills and inspected the preparations. The unit is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 25th. This unit will generate an investment of ₹100 crore and create over 1,000 jobs.

The new Arvind Mills unit has been established on more than seven acres of land along the highway in Khochwan (Bhadhera) village, near the Rupapur intersection in Mirzamurad. A total investment of ₹100 crore is proposed. This unit will provide employment to over 1,000 people. Around 300 women working at the company are currently undergoing training at the unit. The Chief Minister also spoke with the women undergoing training. This new unit in Kashi will produce sportswear and undergarments. A second phase of investment in the unit is also proposed in the future. This company manufactures nationally renowned brands such as Jaki, US Polo, Aero pants, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, etc. It is worth noting that the groundbreaking ceremony for this new Arvind Mill unit took place on April 25, 2024, and its inauguration is scheduled for October 25 by the Prime Minister.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accompanied by State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar, Arvind Mill officials, and others. (ANI)