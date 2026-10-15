Telangana: KTR raises “coal shortage” concerns at Singareni, alleges bid for privatisation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Telangana of conspiring to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and alleged irregularities in the company's operations. Addressing the Singareni Karmika Garjana public meeting at Singareni Stadium in Godavarikhani, he called on workers to unite to protect the public sector undertaking.

Describing Ramagundam as a land of struggle, KTR praised Singareni workers for their contribution to the country's energy sector and the Telangana statehood movement. He recalled their participation in the 45-day Sakala Janula Samme, which intensified the agitation for statehood. KTR alleged that the Congress government had failed to ensure adequate power generation despite the infrastructure developed during the previous BRS government. He said the state government was attributing power generation problems to coal shortages while failing to clear outstanding dues to Singareni.

KTR claimed that Singareni management had informed them that the state government owed approximately Rs 60,000 crore to the company. He also alleged that 40 lakh metric tonnes of coal had gone missing across Singareni's operations and demanded accountability. "Who is responsible for this coalmaal-golmaal?" KTR asked, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities.

He further alleged that Singareni was being controlled by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's brother-in-law, Sudhini Srujan Reddy. KTR also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in tenders, diesel procurement, detonators and overburden removal contracts. KTR criticised Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy for writing to the state government seeking an investigation into the missing coal allegations rather than ordering an independent inquiry.

"When the Centre holds a 49 per cent stake in Singareni, why is the Union Minister leaving it to the state government to investigate allegations involving the same government?" he asked. He accused the Congress and the BJP of failing to protect Singareni's interests and alleged that the company's future was under threat.

KTR also urged the Congress government to fulfil its commitments to workers, including the timely distribution of profit-sharing amounts and the continuation of hereditary employment benefits introduced during the BRS government's tenure. Warning of intensified protests, KTR said the BRS would stand with Singareni workers and oppose any move that undermined the company's future. He called on workers to remain united in protecting Singareni, its workforce and its legacy. (ANI)