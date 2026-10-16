KTR flags “fake aerospace and defence shell companies” in Hyderabad, urges Rajnath Singh to launch probe

BRS working president and Telangana opposition leader K T Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for “fake aerospace and defence shell companies” under the Congress government, and urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to investigate their role in supplying equipment to the armed forces. Citing an investigation by a national daily, KTR pointed to Aindri Defence Advisory, a firm started by former Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) CMD Siddharth Mishra and his wife. According to the report, the firm secured a Rs 56.8 crore single-tender contract for optical sights from the central PSU BDL, despite having minimal assets and a locked office in Hyderabad.

Taking to X, KTR said, “Of late, under the Congress Govt, Hyderabad seems to be acquiring the dubious distinction of being the Hub for fake Aerospace & Defence shell companies.” He linked Aindri to two other Telangana-based aerospace ventures: Tesseract Advanced Systems, allegedly tied to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother Anumula Kondal Reddy and accused of receiving an undervalued land allotment, and Raghava Aerospace, linked to the family of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

“First Anumula Family’s shell aerospace company ‘Tesseract’. Second, Ponguleti family - ‘Raghava Aerospace’. Now ‘Aindri Defence’,” he said. Calling the matter a national security concern, KTR added, “God only can save India’s armed forces if these are the kinds that supply equipment. Can the Defence Minister @rajnathsingh and his team look into these shell companies?”

In August, in the Tesseract case, KT Rama Rao had demanded a comprehensive probe into the allotment of nearly five acres of government land, valued at around Rs 200 crore, to Tesseract Advanced Systems. KTR questioned how a company with a paid-up capital of just Rs 1 lakh and zero employees could be allotted such a valuable parcel of government land, according to a release.

He claimed that Tesseract had zero employees as of March 31, 2025, while its paid-up capital stood at just Rs 1 lakh. The nearly five-acre parcel, valued at around Rs 200 crore, was allotted for approximately Rs 7 crore, at a rate of about Rs 3,700 per square yard. (ANI)