“India will neither become Bangladesh nor Pakistan”: Activist slams opposition amid CJP protest curbs in CP

Activist Mohammad Faiz Khan on Friday accused opposition parties of using minority communities for political gains and warned against alleged attempts to incite “anarchy”, asserting that “India will neither become Bangladesh nor Pakistan”, as security was tightened around Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally. Speaking to reporters, Khan was reacting to purported remarks by All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora about turning India into Bangladesh. He said political parties should seek public support through elections rather than resort to threats and street agitation.

“Look, I am a Muslim in India. Placing a gun on our shoulders, these opposition parties bake their political bread, fire bullets, and fire political bullets. We do not want this to happen. Yesterday, a statement came from Neha Bora and others that they will turn India into Bangladesh. We want to keep India as India. India will neither become Bangladesh nor will it become Pakistan,” Khan said. Citing the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, Khan said India's diversity and religious plurality must be protected. He referred to the alleged killing of Dipu Chandra Das and cited restrictions on religious practices and the absence of places of worship as examples of what he said India should guard against.

“Do you want to turn India into Bangladesh? Do you want to burn Hindus alive here? I am a Muslim, and I will never want that, brother. Do you want all the temples of India to be destroyed? Do you want the names of the Ten Gurus to be erased, as was done in Bangladesh? We will not let this happen in India,” he said. Urging political parties to contest elections and seek a mandate from voters, Khan said, “If you want to contest elections, then contest elections! Go among the people, win their votes, and become the Prime Minister! Do not bake your political bread by resorting to riots, foul language, and threats like ‘we will make it Bangladesh’ or ‘we will make it Pakistan'. India was India, India is India, and India will remain India. We will not tolerate any tampering with its sovereignty.”

Khan's remarks came as security personnel were deployed around Connaught Place ahead of the rally called by CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke at Central Park on Friday. The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place was likely to be affected from 3 pm onwards due to the proposed gathering. In a post on X on Thursday, it advised commuters to plan their journeys, allow sufficient travel time and use public transport wherever possible. It also said diversions could be implemented depending on the situation.

In a post on X on Thursday, Delhi Traffic Police said, “In view of a proposed gathering at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi, on 16.10.2026, traffic movement on certain roads in and around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 03:00 PM onwards. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allow sufficient travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Traffic diversions may be implemented depending on the prevailing situation. Stay updated and follow the Delhi Traffic Police handles for real-time route updates.” The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park would remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for “administrative reasons”.

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. The police also assured the Delhi High Court that all possible measures under the law would be taken to address concerns surrounding the proposed CJP protest. (ANI)