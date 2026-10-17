YSRCP demands Central forces for polls

"The Central Election Commission and the Governor should intervene and press for Central Forces for election duty, as the Kurnool DIG has been acting in a biased manner, taking sides with the ruling Party," it added.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 19:47 IST
YSRCP demands Central forces for polls
YSRCP spokesperson and former MP Gorantla Madhav (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP has demanded that the Election Commission deploy Central Forces and suspend the Kurnool DIG to ensure "fair and free elections", a release said. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, former MP Gorantla Madhav said the coalition government is "misusing the police to intimidate YSRCP candidates, with the active participation of the police."

"The Central Election Commission and the Governor should intervene and press for Central Forces for election duty, as the Kurnool DIG has been acting in a biased manner, taking sides with the ruling Party," it alleged. "He should be immediately suspended, without which there cannot be free and fair elections," he said.

"Incidents of attacks, intimidation and coercion took place at Dharmavaram, Kurnool, Punganur and other places, where Opposition Party candidates and supporters were attacked and intimidated, while the police have been functioning as ruling Party agents," it alleged. "All erring officials should be removed from election duty, and the Kurnool DIG should be suspended. Elections should be held with Central Forces," he said.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday accused the ruling TDP-led coalition in Andhra Pradesh of obstructing opposition candidates from filing nominations, alleging that the move stemmed from its fear of electoral defeat. Addressing the media in Tadepalli, Reddy alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was using the police to intimidate the opposition and prevent its candidates from filing nomination papers.

“Chandrababu is scared of imminent defeat, which is the reason why he has been orchestrating the intimidation through police and trying to stop the opposition from filing nominations,” he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Raises Risks

ASEAN Employers Seek Safer Migration Routes as Online Recruitment Fraud Rais...

Philippines
2
Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN Warns

Over 4 Million Afghan Children May Need Malnutrition Treatment in 2027, UN W...

Afghanistan
3
Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine in the Spotlight

Europe-Japan Investment Alliance Puts Clean Power, Supply Chains and Ukraine...

Japan
4
Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Progress toward a US-Mexico tariff deal has stalled, WSJ reports

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Vaccine Safety Fails, Who Is Responsible? New Blockchain System Traces the Chain of Accountability

The World Is Producing More Food: Why Are Countries Falling Further Apart?

Is Thailand Growing Old Before Getting Rich? The Economic Crisis Threatening Its Future

Why Are Millions of Bangladeshis Still Poor Despite Billions Spent on Subsidies and Social Welfare?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026