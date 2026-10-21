Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Police Personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday, acknowledging their contribution to maintaining law and order, combating crime and ensuring public safety. PM said that the unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice of brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty will forever remain etched in our nation’s memory.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment, often in the most challenging circumstances. From maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, their contribution is invaluable. We pay our solemn tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation’s memory.” The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi is Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also paid tribute to brave police personnel whose selfless devotion safeguard India's internal security and protect the lives of millions every single day.

In a post on X, he said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we bow in deep reverence to the brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering courage, vigilance, and selfless devotion safeguard our internal security and protect the lives of millions every single day. A grateful nation stands firmly in solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes. Their valour will forever inspire us. Jai Hind! " Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami, also took to X and acknowledged the police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty while upholding India's internal security, law and order, and public service.

He wrote, "On Police Commemoration Day, my infinite salutations to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty while upholding India's internal security, law and order, and public service. Our government is continuously working to equip the police force in the state with modern technology and resources, making it more capable, empowered, and people-oriented." Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Prema Khandu, also paid tribute to police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

In a post on X, he said, "On Police Commemoration Day, we pay our heartfelt tribute to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, dedication and supreme sacrifice in protecting our nation and its citizens will always be remembered with gratitude and respect." CM of Assam Hemant Biswa also paid his respects on the occassion acknowledging the police's courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting our people.

In a post on X, he said, "On Police Commemoration Day, I pay my respects to the brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting our people will always remain a source of strength and inspiration." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also laid a wreath and paid solemn tributes at the National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration Day, honoring jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He flagged off a nationwide motorcycle rally from the National Police Memorial in the national capital to mark the National Police Commemoration Day. The bike rally, organised under the theme 'Fight Against Drugs', comprises around 90 riders representing nine States and Union Territories, alongside personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs). (ANI)