Smriti Irani to hold two-day BJP organisational meetings in Haryana's Panchkula

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 22 (ANI):Haryana BJP incharge Smriti Irani and co-incharge Dr Bhola Singh arrived in Panchkula on Thursday on a two-day visit to hold a series of state-level organisational meetings. BJP state president Archana Gupta welcomed the two leaders upon their arrival, according to the Haryana BJP.

The meetings, scheduled for October 22 and 23, will include sessions with the party's core committee, state office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and all MLAs. Separate meetings will also be held with chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of various boards. The meetings are expected to bring together party leaders from different organisational levels for discussions on organisational matters.

Earlier, Irani hit out at Congress over its attacks on the Election Commission of India (ECI). “Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly said: criticise him, attack him, but do not let this attack turn into an assault on constitutional institutions and India’s democracy,” she said, adding, “However, the Congress leadership is leaving no stone unturned in tearing apart India’s constitutional framework.”

Referring to Congress’s claims regarding the voter list revision involving 13.3 crore entries, Irani said the ECI had already clarified the door-to-door verification carried out by Booth Level Officers to remove duplicate and deceased voters. “If there are duplicate names or deceased individuals in the electoral rolls, why does the Congress party want the names of deceased people restored? Why does the Congress party want duplicate entries to remain?” she asked.

She also questioned whether Congress holds the ECI to the same standards in states where non-BJP governments are in power, such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka. Last month, the BJP announced the appointment of in-charges and co-in-charges for several states and Union Territories. The appointments were approved by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Irani has been assigned organisational responsibilities for Haryana and Chhattisgarh as part of the party's organisational changes. The assignments reflect the party’s objective of strengthening grassroots mobilisation and optimising leadership deployment across key states.

The appointments come as the BJP looks to strengthen its organisational structure and grassroots mobilisation across states ahead of 2027 Assembly polls. (ANI)