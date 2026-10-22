Rahul Gandhi's opportunistic politics have disappointed people; Congress distracting from real issues: JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan

Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his political conduct, alleging that his opportunistic politics had disappointed people and accusing the Congress leadership of raising issues to remain relevant and divert attention from real concerns. Speaking to ANI in Patna, Ranjan said Rahul Gandhi had failed to meet people's expectations and asserted that the public would not support forces he described as anti-India.

“Rahul Gandhi's opportunistic politics have disappointed people, and he has failed to meet expectations. People will never support anti-India forces,” Ranjan said. Referring to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on caste discrimination and untouchability, the JD(U) leader questioned the Congress's record on addressing caste-related inequalities during its decades in power.

Ranjan said the Congress had governed the country for several decades after Independence and asked the party leadership to explain its achievements during that period. “Why doesn't the Congress leadership release a white paper on the achievements of their tenure? Making random statements just to stay relevant and grab headlines has become a habit for top Congress leaders, and it's a way to distract from real issues,” he said.

On the issue of women's reservation, Ranjan accused the Congress of opposing the delimitation process despite arguing that the government could implement 33 per cent reservation for women using the existing strength of Parliament. He said delimitation was necessary in view of changes in population and the demographic composition of parliamentary constituencies since the previous exercise.

“It's clear that delimitation and the women's Bill are linked. Delimitation will help determine new constituencies for women,” Ranjan said, adding that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should explain why the Congress was opposing the process. The JD(U) leader also criticised the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) ahead of its online meeting scheduled for Thursday, calling the opposition grouping a platform for political appearances rather than substantive unity.

“After losing, they take pictures together. As soon as elections happen in a state, they turn against each other. That's why the INDIA Alliance meetings shouldn't be taken too seriously. It's just a photo-op,” he said. Ranjan alleged that opposition parties lacked coordination on the ground and came together primarily for public appearances despite contesting against one another in state elections. (ANI)