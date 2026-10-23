Karnataka Dy CM warns after woman's death due to banned manja in Hubballi

Terming the tragic death of a woman in Hubballi a "preventable tragedy," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday vowed stringent action against the sale and use of banned manja threads, warning that knowingly endangering public safety is not mere negligence but a criminal offence.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 15:01 IST
Karnataka Dy CM warns after woman's death due to banned manja in Hubballi
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Terming the tragic death of a woman in Hubballi a "preventable tragedy," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday vowed stringent action against the sale and use of banned manja threads, warning that knowingly endangering public safety is not mere negligence but a criminal offence. The minister's statement came following the death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar, who died after a sharp manja thread got entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a scooter in Hubballi.

Calling the incident "deeply distressing and utterly unacceptable," Parameshwara stated that human life cannot become the cost of casual celebration. "The tragic death of Vidya Manjunath Gowdar of Hubballi, who lost her life after a sharp manja thread became entangled around her neck while she was travelling on a scooter, is deeply distressing and utterly unacceptable. An innocent life has been lost, a family has been devastated, and yet another preventable tragedy has exposed the deadly consequences of reckless disregard for public safety," Parameshwara said.

"No moment of entertainment is worth a human life. No celebration can justify leaving a family in lifelong grief," he added. Assuring immediate government intervention, the minister said high-level discussions will be held with concerned departments to review legal provisions and intensify enforcement of the existing ban on dangerous kite-flying strings.

"Our government has taken this incident with the utmost seriousness. Despite the existing ban on dangerous manja threads, their continued sale and use remain a grave concern. I will hold discussions with the ministers concerned and senior officials to strengthen enforcement, review existing legal provisions, and, if necessary, tighten regulations to ensure stringent action against violators," he asserted. Stressing that accountability will be strictly enforced, Parameshwara issued a stern warning to those flouting safety guidelines: "This is not merely a matter of law enforcement. It is a question of humanity, conscience, and collective responsibility. Knowingly putting innocent lives at risk is not simply negligence. It can amount to a criminal offence, and those responsible must face the consequences under the law."

The minister further condemned turning traditional kite flying into high-risk contests."Kite flying should remain a source of joy, not become a dangerous competition that puts unsuspecting citizens in harm's way. Turning recreation into reckless contests or gambling, where public safety is compromised, cannot be tolerated," he said. Parameshwara made an impassioned appeal to the public to discard deadly strings completely: "No apology, no compensation, and no punishment can restore the life that has been lost. Laws alone cannot protect lives without the cooperation and conscience of society. I appeal to every citizen to reject the use of dangerous manja threads and place the safety of others above personal amusement. Human life is sacred." (ANI)

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