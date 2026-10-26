"Exchanged perspectives on wide range of issues": PM Modi on interaction with BRICS parliamentarians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed that his interaction with MPs representing BRICS nations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026, being held in the national capital, was “wonderful.” In a post shared on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Had a wonderful interaction with MPs from BRICS nations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 being held in Delhi. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of issues."

The meetings took place as India is hosting parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries for the two-day forum at the Parliament House complex in the national capital. The high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies.

The two-day conference will feature four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi attended the inauguration of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum and welcomed foreign delegations participating in the event.

Multiple members of Parliament greeted the international dignitaries as the representatives of Uganda, Cuba, Brazil, Russia and others reached the Parliament complex. Parliamentary delegations representing 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived in the national capital to participate in the Forum. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who chairs the forum, delivered the inaugural address on Monday.

“Our collective engagement here underscores our shared commitment to parliamentary cooperation within the BRICS framework, rooted in dialogue, mutual respect, and a common belief in democratic values," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with the visiting Speakers and Heads of Delegations of BRICS member and partner countries.

On the sidelines of the plenary sessions, a special meeting of the Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees on International Affairs of member and partner countries will be convened to deliberate on parliamentary diplomacy, capacity building, and the exchange of best legislative practices. The forum will also facilitate structured bilateral and multilateral dialogues among delegates, alongside meetings of Parliamentary Friendship Groups constituted with 64 countries to impart new momentum to global parliamentary cooperation. (ANI)