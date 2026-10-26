Madhya Pradesh BJP passes resolution condemning Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi’s father

The Madhya Pradesh (MP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state core committee on Monday passed a resolution condemning Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said. Addressing reporters after a core committee meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal, Khandelwal said the committee strongly condemned the remarks and alleged that they reflected the character of the Congress.

“The main subject of today’s meeting was the objectionable remarks made by Congress president Kharge about the Prime Minister’s father. The entire core committee strongly condemned the remarks and passed a resolution in this regard. Such disrespectful comments by Congress chief Kharge reflect the character of the Congress,” Khandelwal said. The core committee meeting was attended by the party’s state in-charge, organisational general secretary, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and former Chief Ministers, among others.

The BJP Chief further announced that the party would organise major rallies in Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal under its ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ (Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao) campaign, with an expected participation of around one lakh people. Similar programmes would also be held at all district headquarters across the state. “Under our ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign, we will organise major rallies in three places -- Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal. Around one lakh people are expected to participate in these rallies. Similar programmes will also be held at all district headquarters,” he said.

The core committee also discussed various upcoming programmes, including the preparations to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda on November 15. On the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, Khandelwal said four to five names had been discussed for the single vacant seat, including candidates from Madhya Pradesh and other states. The committee agreed to prepare a panel of names and forward it to the party’s central leadership for consideration.

Additionally, the BJP Chief further said, “We will work effectively with forming teams under the leadership of ministers from several state government departments and under the guidance of the Chief Minister to ensure that Madhya Pradesh receives maximum benefits from every Central government scheme. Each Member of Parliament will be linked to a Union Ministry so that state ministers, MPs, the Chief Minister and officials can work together to ensure that the state benefits from these schemes to the greatest possible extent.” The committee also discussed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and plans to highlight the achievements of the BJP government as it completes three years in office, including the work of various ministries, MLAs and MPs, Khandelwal added. (ANI)