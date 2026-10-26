"Mountain being made out of molehill": Tejashwi Yadav defends Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi

Coming out in defence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge amid an escalating political row over his remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national working President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused the ruling NDA of "making a mountain out of a molehill" to distract from its governance failures. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejasvi asserted that the ruling dispensation is deliberately hyping non-issues because it has failed to deliver on core developmental promises such as employment, healthcare, and education for the people of Bihar.

"A mountain is being made out of a molehill. Those in government are paying no attention to education, healthcare, livelihoods, irrigation, addressing grievances, or taking concrete action; they are doing nothing for the people of Bihar. Crime and corruption are on the rise, yet no action is being taken. Ever since this government was formed, nothing of substance has been accomplished," Tejashwi said. On the other hand, strongly condemning Kharge's controversial remarks, Assam Minister Atul Bora stated that while ideological disagreements are intrinsic to a democracy, the Congress chief has "crossed all limits of decency and democratic ethics."

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Bora said, "I strongly condemn the remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge against our Prime Minister... Political differences are natural in a democracy, but he has crossed all limits of decency and democratic ethics." The remarks come after a controversy erupted on October 25 during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Shri Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

The BJP staged nationwide demonstrations today, including a major protest in Bengaluru where police detained several party workers attempting to march against the Congress leadership. (ANI)