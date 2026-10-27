"Where is Gyanesh Kumar hiding?": Priyank Kharge questions CEC over dissent letters

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) transparency over alleged dissent letters by Election Commissioners, asking why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was not responding to questions regarding the electoral process. Adressing the press, Kharge questioned the claim that decisions taken by the poll body were unanimous, citing alleged differences among the three Election Commissioners.

"If the decision was unanimous, why were there letters of dissent? Unanimous means everyone agreed, doesn't it?" he said. Kharge alleged that two of the three Election Commissioners had disagreed with Kumar's actions and questioned why the Chief Election Commissioner was not addressing the issue publicly.

"Why is Gyanesh Kumar not answering? Why are BJP leaders answering on behalf of a constitutional authority?" he asked. He also questioned the legal immunity available to the Chief Election Commissioner, saying that if the decision had been unanimous, the matter should be examined transparently.

Kharge further raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in electoral software and the circulation of bulk, pre-printed Form 7 applications, which are used to seek deletion of names from electoral rolls. He said the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer was scheduled to release the final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and added that cases had already been registered over the alleged circulation of bulk Form 7 applications.

"We have already registered cases regarding how these pre-printed bulk Form 7 applications are being circulated and who is supplying them. This concerns Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, and we will take action," he said. Responding to the BJP's proposed protest over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks, the Karnataka Minister described the move as an attempt to divert public attention.

He defended the remarks as a colloquial expression and questioned what he described as the BJP's inconsistent standards regarding language used against political leaders. Kharge cited past derogatory expressions allegedly used against Congress leaders and asked why similar objections were not raised in those instances.

He also questioned the BJP's response to remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family, asking why the empathy expressed for the Prime Minister's father was not extended to his wife, Jashodaben. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a sharp political controversy on October 25, Sunday, during an event in Patna, Bihar, when he retorted, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will go)

On the INDIA bloc's proposed rally in Delhi on November 1, which coincides with Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kharge said ministers would remain in the state to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities. He added that party workers were free to travel to Delhi to participate in the rally.

"Our constitutional duties and obligations will be fulfilled by the ministers, the Cabinet and elected public representatives. The remaining party workers are free to travel to Delhi if they wish. This has nothing to do with Karnataka Rajyotsava," he said. Kharge added that party workers could participate in the celebrations in Karnataka before travelling to Delhi, stressing that the two events were not mutually exclusive. (ANI)