Kerala Assembly rejects adjournment motion on alleged police excesses; Opposition walks out

The Kerala Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and Opposition benches on Tuesday after CPI(M) MLA AC Moideen moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on alleged police excesses and lapses in recent incidents across the state. Speaker denied permission to take up the motion following Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala’s response, prompting the Opposition to stage a walkout. The notice referred to allegations of police misconduct, including the recent death of a man in a road accident in Cheranalloor involving the minor son of a judge, and the alleged police excesses during the investigation and handling of the case. The Opposition also raised concerns over other incidents involving alleged custodial violence and assault on civilians and students.

During the debate, Moideen referred to media reports alleging that a ruling-front MLA had intervened in the Nedumbassery case. The remark triggered protests from the treasury benches. The Speaker subsequently said the reference would be expunged from the Assembly records. Moideen maintained that he had only referred to reports published in the media. Raising broader concerns over police conduct, Moideen cited alleged assaults on students at a university hostel and questioned the circumstances under which a judge had visited a police station in connection with the Cheranalloor case. He alleged that the influence of the judge had been used to help the accused and said several incidents in recent months pointed to serious shortcomings in policing.

Responding to the allegations, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government had taken the Cheranalloor incident seriously and would not protect anyone responsible for wrongdoing, irrespective of their position or influence. “I have not slept since last night. A poor man was hit and killed. This government will not allow any wealthy person to use influence in such cases. Whoever it may be, even a judge, will not be allowed to escape accountability,” Chennithala said.

The minister said he had directed senior police officials to look into the matter and that action would be taken against anyone found guilty. He also said the government would extend all possible support to the deceased man's family. Referring to the Nedumbassery accident, Chennithala said the police had acted seriously, arrested the accused and invoked the stringent provisions applicable to the case. He said a Deputy Superintendent of Police had been entrusted with the investigation and denied that any MLA had intervened to influence the proceedings.

The Home Minister also expressed concern over the increasing number of road accidents involving drunk driving and overspeeding. He said the police, in coordination with the Motor Vehicles Department, would take strict action against those violating traffic rules. Chennithala further said the government would not tolerate police indiscipline and that complaints against officers would be investigated. He questioned why Moideen had not raised similar concerns earlier in cases involving alleged police assault.

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, said the issue went beyond individual cases and reflected a wider concern about the conduct of the police force. While acknowledging the Home Minister's stated position against police excesses, he questioned whether those instructions were being followed by officers on the ground. Vijayan cited alleged incidents in Varkala, Adoor, Chirayinkeezhu and Kollam involving the detention and assault of civilians, including a minor and a man who allegedly died days after being assaulted at a police station. He also referred to the case of a young man who reportedly sustained a serious injury to his left eye during a police encounter.

“The Home Minister may be saying the right things, but they are not being followed. There is a growing sense that the police can do anything, and complaints against them are increasing across the state,” Vijayan said. He said the Cheranalloor incident had raised questions about whether ordinary citizens and influential individuals were being treated equally under the law. He also expressed concern over the loss of public confidence in the police.

The Opposition alleged that police excesses were continuing despite assurances from the government and demanded a detailed discussion in the House. After the Speaker denied permission for the adjournment motion, Opposition members walked out of the Assembly in protest. (ANI)