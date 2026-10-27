China stocks fall to 14-month low as tech shares extend slide
Chinese stocks gave up their earlier gains to close at a 14-month low on Tuesday, with tech shares resuming their decline after a brief rise on an uptick in sentiment in the region.
Chinese stocks gave up their earlier gains to close at a 14-month low on Tuesday, with tech shares resuming their decline after a brief rise on an uptick in sentiment in the region.
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