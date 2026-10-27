Does BJP’s march benefit traders while ours causes losses?: Pawan Khera questions Centre over 'Save Democracy' protest

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its announced ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in the national capital. Responding to criticism directed at the opposition for holding street protests and rallies, Khera questioned the double standards surrounding public demonstrations and their alleged impact on local commerce and trading communities.

Highlighting the selective rhetoric around political rallies causing public disruption or economic inconvenience, Khera challenged critics to evaluate both parties' demonstrations by the same yardstick. "You should ask them if the traders will face losses or gain profit. BJP march benefits the traders, and Congress' march causes losses?" he told ANI.

Khera's remarks come amid an escalating war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition parties as both sides gear up for high-profile public demonstrations in Delhi. The BJP announced its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign in response to recent opposition agitations and claims surrounding regime change and electoral roll revisions. The ruling party’s march aims to counter what it describes as opposition-led chaos and disruption. The Congress and the broader INDIA bloc have been holding a series of rallies and marches—including a planned mega-rally on November 1 and protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over electoral roll revision issues.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) earlier requested top opposition leaders to defer the INDIA bloc's planned mega rally. Trade bodies highlighted that road diversions, barricading, and metro station closures in central Delhi during the peak festive shopping season—ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj—threaten thousands of crores in commercial turnover for major trading hubs such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Karol Bagh.

Meanwhile, National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Vinod Jakhar claimed that the BJP government was rattled by the expected participation in the INDIA bloc's gathering. Speaking to ANI, Jakhar said, “Why is the BJP national president forced to hold a rally? The BJP government is completely rattled because their intelligence reports indicate that this (INDIA bloc) gathering will include not just Congress members or people from the 'INDIA' bloc, but also ordinary students and citizens—everyone who wants democracy and the Constitution to survive in this country.

“Rahul Gandhi has even written a letter stating that our fight is with Gyanesh Kumar; the moment Gyanesh Kumar resigns, we will call off this rally within two minutes. That is our collective objective—and Rahul Gandhi’s objective—to ensure that democracy remains alive in this country and that every citizen can participate in it.” Earlier in the day, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the central government of pressuring the Delhi Police to disrupt the opposition’s planned "public impeachment" protest.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, "We don't know how scared PM Modi and Amit Shah are, even for a minimal gathering. We announced the public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. We planned a march on November 1st... We have booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25th to November 3rd. They have already granted us permission from October 25th to November 3rd. We decided to conduct the public impeachment here. The day before yesterday, our people came to construct the infrastructure. The police stopped them. We don't know what the reason is... That means it is not the Delhi police's decision. It is the decision of PM Modi and Amit Shah. They are protecting Gyanesh Kumar." Ahead of the November 1 'Dilli Chalo' march, the INDIA bloc is also scheduled to hold a symbolic "Public Impeachment" proceeding against the CEC on October 30. (ANI)