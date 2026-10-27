"Opposition should have positive approach": Uttarakhand CM Dhami defends Gairsain session 

The political atmosphere at Uttarakhand’s summer capital of Gairsain turned fiery on Tuesday as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya locked horns over the government’s vision, developmental track record, and the brevity of the Assembly session. While CM Dhami defended the administration's fiscal planning and called for a "positive approach" from the opposition, the Congress launched a scathing protest, accusing the ruling BJP of treating the Assembly proceedings as a mere formality and neglecting Gairsain's long-standing infrastructural needs.

Addressing reporters after visiting Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri and meeting Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya in their respective chambers at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasised that the government remains focused on all-round state development and innovative schemes. "We are presenting the full budget, which includes provisions for the all-around development of the state. Some new schemes have also been incorporated. There is a focus on innovation, and existing schemes will be given further momentum," CM Dhami stated.

Responding directly to the Congress demonstrations outside the House, Dhami urged the opposition to engage constructively. "Well, the opposition is staging a protest—but I believe there should be a positive approach. In a way, the opposition also encourages us to perform better. Ultimately, all the substantive work will take place within the Legislative Assembly," the Chief Minister added. Concurrently, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya mounted a fierce assault on the BJP-led government, leading Congress legislators in a protest against the session's tight schedule and alleging total insensitivity toward core public issues.

Arya criticised the government for truncating the Assembly calendar and holding business meetings away from the summer capital. "The session did not take place. In an entire year, the assembly could not even sit for sixty days. And now, we have a final, two-day session. Today, condolences will be expressed. This evening, a supplementary budget will be presented, and by tomorrow, it will be passed," Arya charged.

Arya further questioned why the Business Advisory Committee meeting was conducted in Dehradun rather than Gairsain, asserting that fundamental local issues remain completely ignored. "What has been done for the development of this region, to restore healthcare services, establish colleges, strengthen the medical infrastructure, and develop the essential infrastructure that is required? How much funding has the government allocated for this in the budget? These are the questions," Arya said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP government is neither serious about Gairsain nor the broader development of Uttarakhand, claiming issues raised five years ago remain unaddressed. Raising the murder case of Ankita Bhandari, Arya demanded accountability and questioned the legal immunity granted to an accused individual who was subsequently appointed as a Governor, insulating them from criminal proceedings.

"I must state clearly that the way they conducted the final session, treating it as little more than a formality," Arya added. The political showdown comes as the state assembly convenes in Gairsain to table key legislative business, including supplementary budgetary provisions and legislative bills. With the opposition escalating its street and floor protests over corruption, law and order, and regional development, all eyes remain on the debate inside the Assembly floor. (ANI)