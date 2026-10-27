Benin and IFAD launch US$37.1 million project to grow rural youth and farm jobs locally

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Benin have signed a US$37.1 million financing agreement for an eight-year project designed to help rural young people gain practical skills, find decent work and build agricultural businesses that can withstand climate pressures.

The Professional Integration and Agricultural Entrepreneurship Support Project, known as ProPEA, will work across Benin's agricultural development hubs, reaching about 50,000 rural households and more than 360,000 people. Young people will make up 60 per cent of participants, with the project also promoting opportunities for women and people with disabilities.

By 2033, ProPEA plans to create employment opportunities for 21,000 young people and raise participating households' incomes through stronger agribusinesses and more resilient farming practices. The project's total cost is US$149.1 million, including IFAD's US$37.1 million investment and contributions from the Government of Benin, development partners, the private sector and participants.

Training and support for rural businesses

ProPEA will pair vocational and entrepreneurship training with start-up support, business advice, access to finance and insurance, and partnerships with businesses and other organizations. Its work will focus on agri-food sectors with potential to create jobs and grow, including agriculture, aquaculture and poultry, and help entrepreneurs manage climate risks and use natural resources sustainably.

"This agreement reflects IFAD's vision of rural communities where young people and women can turn their energy and ideas into thriving, climate-resilient businesses," said Bernard Hien, IFAD Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He said skills, finance and access to markets can support decent jobs, stronger livelihoods and a new generation of rural entrepreneurs.

A partnership for rural transformation

The project brings together public and private partners to pool resources and expertise for rural development in Benin. Its financing combines IFAD's investment with contributions from the Government of Benin, development partners, the private sector and project participants.

The ProPEA signing is the first financing agreement between IFAD and Benin since the organization opened its country office in Cotonou in March 2025. Since 1978, IFAD has financed 15 projects and programmes in Benin, with a combined cost of US$729.6 million, including US$296.6 million in IFAD financing.