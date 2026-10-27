Benin and IFAD launch US$37.1 million project to grow rural youth and farm jobs locally

By 2033, ProPEA plans to create employment opportunities for 21,000 young people and raise participating households’ incomes through stronger agribusinesses and more resilient farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cotonou | Updated: 27-10-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 15:04 IST
Benin and IFAD launch US$37.1 million project to grow rural youth and farm jobs locally
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Benin

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Benin have signed a US$37.1 million financing agreement for an eight-year project designed to help rural young people gain practical skills, find decent work and build agricultural businesses that can withstand climate pressures.

The Professional Integration and Agricultural Entrepreneurship Support Project, known as ProPEA, will work across Benin's agricultural development hubs, reaching about 50,000 rural households and more than 360,000 people. Young people will make up 60 per cent of participants, with the project also promoting opportunities for women and people with disabilities.

By 2033, ProPEA plans to create employment opportunities for 21,000 young people and raise participating households' incomes through stronger agribusinesses and more resilient farming practices. The project's total cost is US$149.1 million, including IFAD's US$37.1 million investment and contributions from the Government of Benin, development partners, the private sector and participants.

Training and support for rural businesses

ProPEA will pair vocational and entrepreneurship training with start-up support, business advice, access to finance and insurance, and partnerships with businesses and other organizations. Its work will focus on agri-food sectors with potential to create jobs and grow, including agriculture, aquaculture and poultry, and help entrepreneurs manage climate risks and use natural resources sustainably.

"This agreement reflects IFAD's vision of rural communities where young people and women can turn their energy and ideas into thriving, climate-resilient businesses," said Bernard Hien, IFAD Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He said skills, finance and access to markets can support decent jobs, stronger livelihoods and a new generation of rural entrepreneurs.

A partnership for rural transformation

The project brings together public and private partners to pool resources and expertise for rural development in Benin. Its financing combines IFAD's investment with contributions from the Government of Benin, development partners, the private sector and project participants.

The ProPEA signing is the first financing agreement between IFAD and Benin since the organization opened its country office in Cotonou in March 2025. Since 1978, IFAD has financed 15 projects and programmes in Benin, with a combined cost of US$729.6 million, including US$296.6 million in IFAD financing.

TRENDING

1
Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spending Gaps

Can Somalia Finance Its Own Future? World Bank Flags Deep Revenue and Spendi...

Global
2
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
3
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
4
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Interview Answers, Same Confidence? What AI-Supported Career Training Found

Cleaner Economies, Higher Consumption: The Uneven Picture Behind Energy Efficiency

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026