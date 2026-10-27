Congress bankrupted govt, should resign before people take to streets: Karnataka Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said that the Congress government has bankrupted the state, and it would be appropriate for them to resign before people take to the streets.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 20:29 IST
Congress bankrupted govt, should resign before people take to streets: Karnataka Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy
Karnataka Legislative Council LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy (File Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said that the Congress government has bankrupted the state, and it would be appropriate for them to resign before people take to the streets. In his statement, he said Congress has been bankrupt in the country for a long time. "Your government is also bankrupt now. To announce the bankruptcy of Congress, you have opened 'ganji kendras' (gruel centres), misused government money and bankrupted the government too," he criticised.

"Will you go there to say the treasury is empty? We had asked for a white paper earlier itself. You did not open your mouth since then. Those who said the treasury is overflowing, how come you suddenly gave a statement yesterday that there is no money?" he questioned. "Then how will you give money to farmers? You are giving thousands of crores to open ganji centres for Congress workers and your favourites, isn't it? You have done the work of giving thousands of crores to them in the name of Bharat Jodo. In the name of guarantees, you have opened ganji centres for workers," he alleged.

Commenting on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said, "You oppose SIR. But you have started SIR of guarantees. You are saying, remove those whose address is not correct, remove those who don't have a bank account, remove those who have not given an income tax certificate. You are becoming guarantee chor (thieves)," he lashed out. On the sting operation controversy, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy questioned the Karnataka government's action.

"Home Minister first said that answers will be given to you in two-three days. After that, when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came to the street and said Congressmen themselves are involved in it, the Home Minister then said it may take two months, three months; cannot say the time. Now they have said they will tell in a week. Which of their words should be believed? Is the Home Department not listening to them? Are they unable to handle it?" he asked. "He perhaps talks about other departments. He does not answer any question regarding the Home Department," he criticised. "Yatindra Siddaramaiah himself has said Congressmen themselves are involved in it," he pointed out.

"How do you say JDS people are behind it? Or if you have to say in a week, how do you say today itself that JDS people are involved?" he questioned. "Congress should first stop doing politics by intimidating like this," he demanded. "Your KPCC President himself has said it happened 12 years ago. Even then, why do you yourselves do it and put it on others? We are in the opposition. When any shortcomings of the government come, we have to point them out; that is our duty. So Kumaraswamy might have said that. They say it repeatedly. That is our right," he said.

He also lauded RSS as an organisation that teaches patriotism and inspires everyone. "An organisation that teaches discipline in life. An organisation that teaches that all Hindus should be united, the country is important, country first, without a country we are nothing, Bharat Mata is our identity. We feel happy when we see it." (ANI)

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