PM Modi to inaugurate ₹9.49-crore ‘Rain Forest’ with 220-metre glass skywalk at Ekta Nagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a unique ‘Rain Forest’ project developed at an estimated cost of ₹9.49 crore at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district. 

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 14:09 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate ₹9.49-crore ‘Rain Forest’ with 220-metre glass skywalk at Ekta Nagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a unique ‘Rain Forest’ project developed at an estimated cost of ₹9.49 crore at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district. According to a press release issued by Gujarat CMO on Thursday, the new tourist attraction, developed near the new Gora Bridge close to the Vagadiya Checkpost, is spread across 47,000 square metres and aims to boost eco-tourism, nature education, and sustainable travel in the region surrounding the iconic Statue of Unity.

The centrepiece of the project is a 220-metre-long glass-deck skywalk bridge, designed to give visitors a panoramic, immersive view of the forest canopy and surrounding landscape from above. According to the official release, the ‘Rain Forest’ will serve as a one-stop destination showcasing India’s diverse evergreen flora. It houses native plant and tree species collected from different ecological zones, including the Western Ghats, the Himalayas, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In addition to the glass skywalk, key attractions include an artificial waterfall ranging between 5 and 8 metres in height, a circular pond, and connecting bridges. The entrance features a 20-foot-high and 40-foot-wide gateway built using natural stone, while the walking trails have been paved using local Narmada stone and traditional brick-and-lime masonry. Thematic landscaping has been deployed to depict the multi-layered canopy structure typical of tropical rainforests. The facility also blends environmental education with recreation. A dedicated Information Centre has been set up to educate tourists, students, and researchers on rainforest ecology, biodiversity, and conservation through interactive maps, QR code-enabled displays, and visual exhibits.

For younger visitors, the project features a children’s activity zone equipped with a rock-climbing wall, slides, swings, and elevated tree balconies linked by stairways. Officials noted that the initiative will further establish Ekta Nagar on the global tourism map, promote local economic activity, and function as a field research hub for environmentalists and students. (ANI)

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