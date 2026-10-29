“No one insulted Siddaramaiah more than him“: Priyank Kharge hits back at HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge hit back at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy over his allegations against the Kharge family in connection with the sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Minister Priyank Kharge said Kumaraswamy's words have no discipline or clarity. In a statement, Priyank Kharge criticised Kumaraswamy’s remarks, accusing him of lacking clarity in his statements.

“Acharavillada nalige, vicharavillada maatu! (A tongue without discipline, words without thought) — these are the best lines that can describe Hon’ble Kumaraswamy,” he said. "He himself has no clarity on what he spoke yesterday, what he spoke the day before yesterday, what he is speaking today, and what he will speak tomorrow," Kharge said.

He further said Kumaraswamy keeps changing his target. "Keeping Siddaramaiah's issue, once he points fingers at the Hon'ble Chief Minister, another time he points at Zameer Ahmed, and yet another time he points at the Kharge family."

"Setting fire to someone else's house and cooking your own meal — that is called 'manemurukathana' (gloating over others' loss). I think you know the meaning of the word 'manemurukathana'." Kharge asserted that no one insulted Siddaramaiah more than Kumaraswamy himself.

"If there is anyone who insulted Siddaramaiah the most, it is only Kumaraswamy. If there is anyone who denied the Chief Minister's post to Siddaramaiah, it is only Kumaraswamy. This is a truth clearly visible in Karnataka's political history. The one who relentlessly haunted Siddaramaiah throughout his political life has now turned towards the Kharge family." "Kumaraswamy avare, why are your IT cell boys not appearing for interrogation? Why are you not showing the morality to boldly say that our people have no role in revealing the sting video? Why are you not opposing the uploading of the video? What was the conspiracy hatched by going to America in the name of Akka Sammelana? Will you speak, Kumaranna?" Kharge questioned.

Taking a personal jibe, he added, "Can Kumaraswamy, who cannot even tolerate the growth of his own brother's family, tolerate us?" "Kumaraswamy avare, develop at least a little dignity in your words, make it a habit to speak the truth, and add some weight to your conduct," Priyank Kharge said.

Earlier, in a blistering attack, Union Minister and JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, have hatched a conspiracy to ruin the image of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the name of a sting operation against him. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kumaraswamy said the Kharge family is settling an old family grudge that Siddaramaiah was responsible for Mallikarjun Kharge missing the Chief Minister's post in the past.

"Minister Priyank Kharge's real intention is not to finish Kumaraswamy, but to ruin Siddaramaiah's image. Weaving this case in Kumaraswamy's name and finally trapping Siddaramaiah himself is the internal conspiracy hatched by the Kharge family along with the present CM," Kumaraswamy alleged. (ANI)