Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat defends Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath visit

Coming out in strong support of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Friday slammed religious hardliners for criticising her visit to the Kedarnath temple, remarking that one can be deeply spiritual without being fanatical. A religious controversy has erupted over Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan's recent visit to the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

In an elaborate statement posted on X, the leader aimed at those issuing "fatwas" and questioning her personal faith, cautioning against the growing threat of religious extremism in society. "Today, I came across a statement in the newspaper that was concerning but not important. Sara Ali Khan arrives at Kedarnath with devotion; she came last time too, and she's come this time as well. She is the granddaughter of Nawab Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore ji, and the daughter of Saif Ali Khan; she has her faith. But alongside that, she also practices her own religion, the one she inherited from her father," Rawat stated.

Hitting out at orthodox critics, Rawat questioned where such intolerance would lead the country. "However, there are some narrow-minded people who are issuing fatwas against her visit there. Brother, we must reflect on where this extremism will lead us, our society, and our country. Being devout is one thing, and being fanatical is another. You can be devout while remaining gentle," he remarked.

Drawing a distinction between formal rituals and individual faith, the former Chief Minister emphasised that reverence transcends dogmatic boundaries. "Practice your religion, promote the virtues of your faith. But if someone has faith in a deity, why are you stopping them from having that faith? I know that in Islam, idol worship doesn't happen. But there's a difference between faith and idol worship," Rawat said.

"Someone is holding onto their faith, going to a sacred site, and perhaps from there, they are meditating and remembering Allah as well. Because all land in the world belongs to Narayan, all land belongs to Allah, all land belongs to God, to the Lord," he added. Rawat stated that opportunists on both sides of the religious spectrum exploit such sentiments merely for personal attention.

"Society and India are already so deeply troubled by this fanaticism. Whenever I read such news, whether from one side or the other—nowadays, there's no shortage of such wrestlers on both sides who only sting society to keep themselves in the spotlight," he asserted. "These exist on both sides—they're among Hindus too, among Muslims too, but they are well-wishers to no one, neither to Hindus nor to Muslims. They are not even well-wishers to religion or their own faith," Rawat said.

Earlier today, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, a Bareilly-based cleric and National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, issued a fatwa terming her temple visit, prayers and rituals as "impermissible" (najayaz) and "haram" under Islamic law (Sharia). The cleric urged the actress to seek forgiveness (tauba) before Allah for violating Sharia principles.

"I have received information, and many young Muslims have also asked me regarding actress Sara Ali Khan visiting the Kedarnath Temple and offering prayers. Is this permissible in light of Sharia, and does Sharia allow for such actions? Regarding this, I would like to clarify the perspective of Islamic Sharia and what its ruling is on this matter," he told ANI. "For any Muslim, whether a man or a woman, to participate in the faith of another religion, offering prayers and performing religious rituals, is considered impermissible (najayaz) under Sharia. Such actions are not permitted... Therefore, if Sara Ali Khan performed these acts-visiting the Kedarnath Temple, offering prayers, and seeking blessings of her own free will and volition- then she has sinned-an act that is haram," added Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi. (ANI)