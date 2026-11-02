Tamil Nadu: Seven empty train coaches roll away without engine, derail after travelling 6 km in Tirupattur

Seven empty railway coaches, which reportedly rolled away unattended from the railway yard at Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, travelled nearly six kilometres without an engine before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:38 IST
Tamil Nadu: Seven empty train coaches roll away without engine, derail after travelling 6 km in Tirupattur
Seven unattended railway coaches roll away for 6 km, derail on main track in Tamil Nadu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Seven empty railway coaches, which reportedly rolled away unattended from the railway yard at Jolarpettai Junction in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, travelled nearly six kilometres without an engine before derailing near Thamaleri Muthur, disrupting train services between Bengaluru and Chennai. The incident triggered an emergency response, with railway authorities alerting officials to stop trains approaching Jolarpettai from Bengaluru at various locations to prevent a possible collision. A major accident was reportedly averted after the gatekeeper on duty heard the unusual noise of the derailed coaches and immediately alerted railway authorities.

According to preliminary information, the seven empty coaches had been stationed at the coach maintenance yard for repair-related work. The coaches were reportedly pushed by an engine but were allegedly not properly secured or brought under control by railway staff, following which they began rolling on their own. The coaches crossed the railway yard limits and travelled nearly six kilometres before derailing on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai main railway route near Thamaleri Muthur.

Following the alert, railway personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a clearance operation to remove the derailed coaches from the main track. As part of the operation, gas-cutting equipment was used to separate the connecting portions of the coaches, while JCB machinery was deployed to push them away from the railway tracks.

The incident affected several trains operating on the Bengaluru-Chennai route, resulting in delays to their scheduled services and causing disruption to passenger movement. Jolarpettai Railway Junction is an important railway hub with 16 railway tracks and is also known for having the second-largest railway yard in Asia.

The incident has raised questions about safety procedures, operational responsibilities and monitoring systems at the Jolarpettai railway yard, particularly regarding the securing of coaches stationed for maintenance work. Passengers and members of the public have called for a detailed inquiry into the incident and appropriate action if negligence is established. (ANI)

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