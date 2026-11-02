Tamil Nadu: Police seek passport suspension of Veeramani's aide in POCSO case

In a press statement, the police said, "Since an individual named Prakash, who assisted Veeramani in his attempts to cover up the crimes, has fled the country, measures are being taken to impound/freeze his passport and bring him back to India from overseas."

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:41 IST
Tamil Nadu: Police seek passport suspension of Veeramani's aide in POCSO case
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Tamil Nadu police are seeking the freezing of the passport of absconding Businessman N Prakash amid the ongoing investigation in the 'Gem' Granite industrialist Veeramani POCSO case. In a press statement, the police said, "Since an individual named Prakash, who assisted Veeramani in his attempts to cover up the crimes, has fled the country, measures are being taken to impound/freeze his passport and bring him back to India from overseas."

Police added that a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued to prevent the accused associated with the cases against Veeramani from fleeing abroad. So far, eight accused, including main accused Veeramani, have been arrested and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. Eight cases have been registered against Veeramani and others related to the POSCO Act so far.

Earlier on October 28, police arrested Veeramani in three cases and Shanthi, Mahendra Simhan and Lazar in another case on Oct 28. Searches were conducted at accused Ganesh's premises in Konathur, and relevant evidence pertaining to the cases was seized. Further investigation is underway, and a chargesheet will be filed soon, police added.

The case initially came to light following the recovery of a pen drive containing videos of sexual offences, which triggered the initial apprehension of Veeramani, following which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed on the orders of DGP/HoPF, Tamil Nadu, to probe the POCSO cases, police said. Earlier in October, the Goondas Act was invoked against R Veeramani and two others- Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan- who were arrested in connection with a POCSO case, police said. (ANI)

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