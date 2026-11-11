"What did he do in Ayodhya while being CM": UP Minister Rajbhar slams Akhilesh Yadav over Ayodhya pitch

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, questioning his record in Ayodhya during his time in power after Yadav promised to turn the city into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar questioned Yadav's achievements in Ayodhya when he was Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017.

"He was in power for five years himself; what did he do in Ayodhya? The only 'achievement' he managed was to have namaz offered at Hanuman Garhi. If he comes back to power, he will have namaz offered inside the temple as well," he said. The remarks come amid a war of words between the BJP and the SP ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to Ayodhya with his family on December 12.

BJP leader Pankaj Chaudhary had earlier accused the SP chief on X of practising appeasement politics and weighing political gains over faith. "Before bowing your head at the temple's threshold, take a look in the mirror at your own politics," he posted. Akhilesh Yadav hit back on X without naming anyone, calling his critics "nomadic merchants of politics" who appear only during elections and speak according to what they get.

"Why do they come flying only at the time of 'election'? Whatever 'Aqa' (master) says, he says it and goes away. Those fake well-wishers who bring fire instead of water, where do you disappear when your loved ones are oppressed?" the SP chief wrote in a poetic post. "These are called the 'nomadic merchants of politics'. They open their mouths only according to what they get," Yadav added.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, promised to transform Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town. The SP chief said the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya had been steadily declining, alleging that the distress caused by 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir had directly affected the local economy.

"We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining-a trend fueled by the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir-which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city. By implementing a transparent system for the management of the temple, we will restore public trust. Through the development of world-class infrastructure, we will transform Ayodhya into a 'global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage'," he said. The political face-off comes amid an intensifying political debate over the irregularities in land dealings at Ram Temple ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The state is set to hold Assembly elections next year, in which the Samajwadi Party eyes a comeback after two consecutive defeats in 2017 and 2022. (ΑΝΙ)