Uttarakhand: BJP to hold state executive committee meeting in Haridwar on November 21-22

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state party in-charge Ram Madhav will attend the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 12:25 IST
Uttarakhand: BJP to hold state executive committee meeting in Haridwar on November 21-22
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid murmurs of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for its election campaign, with the party’s state executive committee meeting scheduled to be held in Haridwar on November 21 and 22. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state party in-charge Ram Madhav will attend the meeting.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said that executive committee meetings of all party fronts and cells would be held on the first day, November 21. The expanded executive committee meeting will take place on November 22, during which election preparations and strategies will be discussed. Co-in-charges Bansuri Swaraj and Arvind Menon will also attend the meeting.

The party has decided to hold the state executive committee meeting in Haridwar, where its performance was weak in the previous elections. Bhatt said that a meeting scheduled for November 15 in Mussoorie will formulate the strategy for organising “Tridev Sammelans” and other conferences at the assembly constituency level.

Additionally, the BJP has announced a 15-day programme beginning Wednesday to celebrate State Foundation Day across all “Shakti Kendras” in the state. The BJP’s election campaign is expected to gather momentum by the end of this month, with the party finalising schedules for around a dozen central leaders. The state party organisation has requested a roster of 12 leaders from the party’s central leadership.

Bhatt said that programmes have been requested for leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur. He added that several programmes are planned at the assembly constituency level across the state during November and December.

Programmes involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also scheduled for November and December. According to party sources, the Prime Minister is likely to address one or two rallies in both the plains and hilly regions of the state. The party is currently preparing an action plan for these visits. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in Science

World Science Day: WHO Unite Global Partners to Strengthen Public Trust in S...

Global
2
Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Tennis-Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis, Pegula stays in hunt

Global
3
Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Cricket-Conway, Ravindra in New Zealand squad for India test series

Global
4
Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Russia shoots down 92 drones over Leningrad region 

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A More Educated World, but Where Are the Jobs? The Graduate Employment Challenge

India's Credit-Employment Divide: Why Lending Growth Matters More Than Banking Reach

The Disaster Preparedness Illusion: Why Cities Have Risk Plans but Remain Dangerously Exposed

Clean Energy Is Breaking Free From Oil, but Trade Wars Are Creating a New Financial Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026