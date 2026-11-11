Uttarakhand: BJP to hold state executive committee meeting in Haridwar on November 21-22

Amid murmurs of assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun preparations for its election campaign, with the party’s state executive committee meeting scheduled to be held in Haridwar on November 21 and 22. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state party in-charge Ram Madhav will attend the meeting.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt said that executive committee meetings of all party fronts and cells would be held on the first day, November 21. The expanded executive committee meeting will take place on November 22, during which election preparations and strategies will be discussed. Co-in-charges Bansuri Swaraj and Arvind Menon will also attend the meeting.

The party has decided to hold the state executive committee meeting in Haridwar, where its performance was weak in the previous elections. Bhatt said that a meeting scheduled for November 15 in Mussoorie will formulate the strategy for organising “Tridev Sammelans” and other conferences at the assembly constituency level.

Additionally, the BJP has announced a 15-day programme beginning Wednesday to celebrate State Foundation Day across all “Shakti Kendras” in the state. The BJP’s election campaign is expected to gather momentum by the end of this month, with the party finalising schedules for around a dozen central leaders. The state party organisation has requested a roster of 12 leaders from the party’s central leadership.

Bhatt said that programmes have been requested for leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur. He added that several programmes are planned at the assembly constituency level across the state during November and December.

Programmes involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also scheduled for November and December. According to party sources, the Prime Minister is likely to address one or two rallies in both the plains and hilly regions of the state. The party is currently preparing an action plan for these visits. (ANI)