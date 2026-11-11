A Planet Already Overheated Faces a Powerful El Niño as Climate Risks Escalate Into 2027

The world is approaching another period of dangerous climate instability, with an exceptionally powerful El Niño developing against a backdrop of unprecedented ocean warmth. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that the convergence could intensify extreme weather through 2027, placing additional pressure on populations already confronting deadly heatwaves, water insecurity and climate-related disasters.

The warning arrives ahead of COP31 negotiations in Türkiye, where governments face renewed scrutiny over emissions reductions and protection for vulnerable countries. Global temperatures averaged approximately 1.47°C above pre-industrial levels between January and September 2026, while the past 12 years have each ranked among the warmest recorded. The latest four years occupy the highest positions, revealing the persistence of warming beyond individual weather cycles.

More troubling is the interaction between accumulated planetary heat and natural climate variability. El Niño is expected to reach exceptional strength by December, potentially amplifying weather extremes while greenhouse gas concentrations continue climbing. The emerging challenge is not simply another unusually warm year, but the growing exposure of societies to multiple hazards developing within an increasingly heated climate system.

The ocean has become the engine of escalating climate risk

The defining feature of the current climate outlook lies beneath the ocean surface. Around 90% of excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases enters the oceans, allowing enormous quantities of energy to accumulate beyond what atmospheric temperature measurements alone reveal. During 2026, ocean warmth is heading toward its tenth consecutive annual record, while monthly sea-surface temperatures have repeatedly reached unprecedented levels.

El Niño introduces a powerful short-term influence into this already altered environment. Rather than generating additional heat, the phenomenon redistributes energy stored in the ocean, affecting atmospheric temperatures and weather patterns. As WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo explained, exceptionally warm oceans contain more heat available for release, increasing concern about the developing event's intensity.

This distinction exposes why the approaching El Niño cannot be understood as an isolated natural fluctuation. Its effects will unfold within a climate system transformed by persistent greenhouse gas accumulation. Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations have increased 53% since 1750, while methane and nitrous oxide concentrations have risen 167% and 26%, respectively.

The ocean's response also extends far beyond immediate weather conditions. WMO projections indicate that accumulated ocean warming will persist for hundreds to thousands of years, underscoring the enduring consequences of heat already absorbed. Record sea levels and continued glacier retreat provide further evidence that rising temperatures are reshaping physical systems across interconnected environments.

Climate extremes are exposing the limits of historical preparedness

The human consequences of escalating climate hazards became particularly visible during 2026. Provisional estimates indicate that Europe experienced more than 30,000 excess deaths over the summer, including approximately 16,000 during the 22–28 June heatwave. Although the figures remain provisional, they reveal the considerable mortality burden associated with periods of exceptional heat.

A different catastrophe unfolded in Nepal during late August, when a Himalayan glacier collapse triggered destructive downstream flooding that killed more than 1,300 people. The disaster highlighted the dangers confronting communities living near unstable mountain environments, where collapsing ice and rock formations can produce devastating consequences far beyond their immediate location.

These emergencies illustrate how climate vulnerability extends across distinct geographical and social settings. Heat exposure creates serious public health challenges, while high-mountain instability threatens settlements situated along downstream flood pathways. Their differing characteristics also demonstrate why responses must address specific hazards rather than treating climate extremes as a uniform phenomenon.

The strengthening El Niño adds further uncertainty to this already difficult environment. WMO assessments identify increased risks involving heatwaves, tropical cyclones and intense rainfall, potentially challenging preparedness arrangements developed around historical weather patterns. Such risks do not imply identical outcomes everywhere, but they complicate efforts to anticipate the severity and distribution of future emergencies.

Health and agriculture face particular exposure. The assessment says the World Health Organization has classified anticipated El Niño health impacts as a health emergency, while rainfall-dependent farming systems face growing risks, especially in areas already experiencing food insecurity. Both concerns illustrate how weather extremes can deepen existing vulnerabilities rather than create entirely separate crises.

Freshwater conditions provide another warning. Global terrestrial water storage has declined since 2014, and 42% of assessed areas recorded below-normal levels during 2025. Combined with agricultural exposure and health concerns, these developments reveal the potential for overlapping pressures on essential services and livelihoods.

COP31 faces a climate crisis moving faster than traditional risk assumptions

The WMO assessment places international climate negotiations against an increasingly demanding scientific backdrop. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged faster emissions reductions, an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels and greater financial support for vulnerable countries. His appeal links the drivers of long-term warming with the immediate need to protect exposed populations.

Yet the scale of environmental change complicates this policy challenge. Glaciers lost more than 400 gigatons of ice during 2025, contributing approximately one millimetre to sea-level rise. Antarctic winter sea ice recorded its third-lowest maximum, while Arctic sea ice reached either its lowest or second-lowest maximum, reinforcing evidence of sustained cryosphere deterioration.

Reducing emissions and strengthening climate preparedness address different dimensions of the same problem. Emissions reductions influence future warming, whereas disaster preparedness, health protection and agricultural resilience concern risks already developing. Neither approach eliminates the need for the other, particularly when environmental changes persist beyond individual political or economic planning cycles.

Attention will now turn toward El Niño's projected December peak and the weather conditions that follow into 2027. The final State of the Global Climate 2026 report, scheduled for March 2027, will provide a fuller assessment of temperature records and broader environmental indicators.