UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says upcoming election about "defeating those who want to destabilise the country"

UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says upcoming election about "defeating those who want to destabilise the country"

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2026 14:44 IST
UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary says upcoming election about "defeating those who want to destabilise the country"
Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the INDIA bloc over its protests amid the row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He accused the opposition of attempting to push the country toward "anarchy" and framed the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election as a crucial battle to defeat those seeking to "destabilise" the nation. Speaking after a joining ceremony where a former BSP Member of Parliament and an ex-CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were inducted into the party, Chaudhary alleged that the opposition is trying to spark a movement modelled on recent political movements in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

He asserted, however, that the nation's youth and citizens have delivered a "befitting reply." "The kind of atmosphere that is being attempted to be created in the country today is a matter of serious concern. You have all seen how attempts are being made to discredit various constitutional institutions of the country. There are efforts to push the nation towards anarchy... Do we want to turn India into Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka? The Opposition is attempting to launch a movement in the country with this mindset. However, the country's youth and people have given them a befitting reply. I also urge you to understand that the upcoming election is not merely an election to choose an MP, an MLA or form a government. It is about defeating those who want to destabilise the country," he said.

Chaudhary's remarks align with the broader BJP charge that the opposition of orchestrating a push for "regime change" modelled after recent political upheavals in Bangladesh. The political friction has intensified following a massive mobilisation by the opposition earlier. Thousands of supporters and key leaders from across the country recently converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march. During the demonstration, opposition factions escalated demands for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged irregularities and massive electoral roll deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (ANI)

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