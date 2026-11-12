AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal receives death threat; FIR registered 

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 7 crore from a person who claimed to be from of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Punjab Police said on Thursday. According to the police, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received a threatening phone call and a WhatsApp message in which the accused claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 7 crore from Kejriwal, warning that both he and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal would be killed if the money was not paid

Based on the MLA's complaint, the Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act (IT Act), with the investigation entrusted to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station Currently, police are examining the call records, IP logs and location data associated with the mobile number used by the accused. Additionally, the MLA has also requested adequate security for Kejriwal and his family

Further details awaited. Earlier, Punjab Police, in coordination with AGTF Punjab, continued its statewide crackdown on gangster networks by conducting targeted raids at identified locations across the state. 406 raids were conducted and 87 individuals arrested while 2 proclaimed offenders apprehended According to the Police, with this, total arrests have reached 83,529 since the launch of the campaign. The Police said it remains committed to dismantling gangster networks and ensuring a safer Punjab.

In an parallel development, on November 7, Harry Boxer, whose real name is Harichand Jat, an active operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, waas been detained by United States (US) authorities in California following inputs from Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Special Task Force (STF). Originally from the Bamsur area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, Boxer allegedly played a key role in operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's extortion network from abroad.

He earned the nickname 'Boxer' after learning boxing during his stay in Jaipur. Initially, he prepared for competitive examinations and also worked as a boxing coach before allegedly entering the world of crime. Several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, firing and extortion threats to businessmen, are registered against him. His name has surfaced in several criminal cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)