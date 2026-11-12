Punjab Congress kicks off 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra ahead of Punjab polls

The Punjab Congress officially rolled out its statewide 'Jawani Sambhal' cycle yatra on Thursday from Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar district, with senior party leadership spearheading the campaign ahead of Punjab elections 2027. The launch of the ‘Jawani Sambhal’ cycle yatra brought together key leaders, including Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state unit chief Pargat Singh, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and other senior leaders.

The campaign aims to engage and raise awareness among the youth of Punjab, addressing critical issues such as the drug menace, gangster culture, and crime. Marking the commencement of the campaign, Punjab Congress In-Charge Sachin Pilot shared a post on X emphasising the spiritual importance of the launch.

"I had the good fortune to bow my head and offer prayers at the historic Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Sri Chamkaur Sahib, the sacred land of courage, bravery and martyrdom. Seeking Waheguru Ji’s blessings, I prayed for a bright future for Punjab, the prosperity of the state and the progress of every section of society. Seeking Waheguru Ji’s blessings and praying for a bright future for Punjab, the prosperity of the state and the progress of every section of society, I bowed my head in reverence today," Sachin Pilot wrote. Echoing the launch's religious and political context, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a post on X, shared the schedule of the yatra.

"The 'Jawani Sambhal Yatra' was launched after offering prayers at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, Sri Chamkaur Sahib," Channi wrote. Earlier, he outlined the schedule of events as the yatra travelled from Sri Chamkaur Sahib toward Samrala, noting the Jawani Sambhal Yatra kicked off its inaugural day on November 12, 2026, travelling from Shri Chamkaur Sahib to Samrala. The day's events began at 10:30 AM with obeisance paid at Gurdwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib, followed by a public rally at the Sri Chamkaur Sahib Stadium at 11:00 AM and the official flag-off of the cycle yatra at 11:30 AM. After a break at Lutheri at 12:30 PM and the resumption of the cycle yatra at 1:00 PM, participants held a public rally in Khamanon City at 1:30 PM before pausing for a lunch break at 2:00 PM.

He added that the afternoon session resumed the cycle yatra at 2:30 PM, with a public address at the Main Bazaar in Samrala scheduled at 5:15 PM, and will conclude with a 1.2-kilometre foot march from Kang Market to the new bus stand starting at 6:15 PM. According to Charanjit Singh Channi, the campaign is being launched to fight rising drug abuse, gang violence, unemployment, and the deteriorating law and order in the state. The state government is being run under the directions of Kejriwal and company sitting in Delhi, who prioritise their self-interest over the interests of Punjab. This determined effort is being made to protect the rights of Punjab and its youth,

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Congress In-Charge Sachin Pilot slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, saying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann missed an opportunity in governance. Punjab Congress has launched "Punjab Mangda Insaaf" public outreach campaign in Mohali in the run-up to the 2027 State Assembly elections. He said that the campaign is about bringing Punjab "back on track," Pilot told reporters in Mohali.

"This cycle rally, starting from our campaign committee chairman Charanjit Singh’s constituency, is part of that effort. We will continue with cycle rallies, marches and public outreach. Our campaign is not just about winning elections but also about getting Punjab back on track." On Wednesday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Pargat Singh launched the ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign, saying the party would reach every village and neighbourhood across the state to highlight the injustices faced by Punjab over the years and seek accountability.

Speaking about the campaign, Pargat Singh said the party would take up issues concerning law and order, corruption and other matters affecting Punjab through outreach programmes across the state. “The injustice that Punjab has faced over a long period is the theme of our campaign. We will take this message to every place, every village and every neighbourhood in Punjab. Whether it is the issue of law and order or corruption, every issue will be taken to every village and neighbourhood. For this, the rally that we started on the 4th was called the Insaaf Rally,” he said.

He added that the party would hold discussions with intellectuals and representatives of every section of society to seek their expert opinions and understand their vision for Punjab.Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said the campaign would focus on issues concerning farmers, women, youth and other sections of society, with Congress leaders visiting different parts of Punjab to seek answers from the government. Bajwa said, “Under the ‘Punjab Mangda Hisaab’ campaign, Congress leaders will visit different parts of Punjab and raise issues concerning farmers, women, youth and all sections of society, and seek answers from the government.” On Charanjit Singh Channi’s tour, Bajwa said, “Several programmes are being organised across Punjab as part of Charanjit Singh Channi’s tour. All senior Congress leaders will participate in these programmes.” (ANI)