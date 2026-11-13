"Sam Pitroda never understood what India is...": BJP's Prakash Reddy criticises Congress leader's remark on global state of democracy

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Friday criticised Congress leader Sam Pitroda over his "Core idea of democracy is threatened across the globe" remark. He said Pitroda has failed to understand the idea of India.

“Sam Pitroda particularly who stays in America, now is defending the global summit, Bharat Global Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. Of course, it is a party program; maybe Telangana is now ruled by the Congress party and they are conducting such programs. Of course, it is their choice to conduct, but you need not describe that it is to discuss global democracy," Reddy told ANI. “I would like to remind Sam Pitroda that India is inherently democratic; the people of India always love democracy. They are for democracy. Not after 1947, but for centuries, since ages, the people of this country are the lovers of democracy, even before Christ also. Democracy existed in this country even during the Janapadas, before Christ. So Sabha and Samiti were described during those days before Christ. So that was a democracy maintained by the people of this country," he said.

Reddy further said that democratic values were deeply rooted in Indian society and pointed to the 1951-52 general elections as an example of people exercising their democratic rights despite low literacy levels. “So if anything you want to teach about democracy, you tell to the global or communal persons who are not in favour of democracy in any part of the country. But as far as India is concerned, people love democracy; they are for democracy, and democracy will survive, survive forever—whether the Congress party is in power or not, or whichever party is in power, that is secondary," he said.

He continued, "So Sam Pitroda, you never understand what India is, and India was. So you discuss democracy, but not in connection with India; that is only my advice.” Reddy also responded to Pitroda’s defence of Sonia Gandhi’s book, acknowledging her right to write a biography or a personal account. However, he argued that the political issues discussed in the book were open to public and political scrutiny, and said the BJP would respond to what he described as false and fabricated claims about India’s political system since 1984.

"Whatever Sonia Gandhi wrote about the political system in this country since 1984, they are all false and fabricated matter...When she mentioned the political issues, naturally we will react and the people of this country also will react. If it is only a personal issue, then nobody will talk about it. Claiming that you are an international personality, you should demarcate what a personal book is and what is a political book,” Reddy added. Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman Sam Pitroda on Wednesday raised concerns over the alleged erosion of democratic institutions across the world, claiming that electoral processes, restrictions on civil society and media manipulation have undermined the fundamental principles of democracy, while calling for inclusive dialogue and greater political accountability ahead of the Bharat Summit 2026.

Talking to ANI about the summit, Pitroda said the Bharat Summit 2026, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), will bring together representatives from around 70 countries for discussions on the state of democracy globally and the challenges facing democratic institutions. He also rejected the BJP's allegations that the memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love is an attempt to "whitewash" controversial historical episodes, asserting that the book is a deeply personal, candid account of sacrifice, service, and love for the nation. (ANI)