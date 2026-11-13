Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy slams BRS, BJP for opposing Bharat Summit

The Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy targeted both the BJP and the BRS for allegedly opposing the 2026 Bharat Summit event, declaring that the opposition parties have run out of ideas in targeting the Congress party. Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that the Congress is showcasing the country as a good place for investments through the Bharat Summit 2026.

"Why are the Opposition parties criticising the summit when this is a good event where we are getting global leaders and showing that India is a place for global investment? Opposition leaders are becoming bankrupt in their ideas and opposing this event," said Venkatswamy. Media Convenor of the TPCC, Damodar Rao Aveli, alongside Venkatswamy, also criticised BJP and BRS for their opposition to the event, claiming that they are playing cheap games over this event.

"BRS and BJP are playing games, and they don't understand what the Bharat Summit is. Telangana government is organising this summit, not Congress. They are playing cheap tricks by uploading such videos," Rao told ANI. Meanwhile, the stage is fully set at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) for the Bharat Summit 2026, as prominent global thinkers, policymakers, diplomats, and international delegates representing over 70 countries have begun streaming into the venue, marking the official launch of the high-profile multi-day conference.

Damodar Rao Aveli highlighted that the Bharat Summit concept involves collaboration with democratic countries to address the widening gaps between global capitalism, global challenges, and global governance. He stated that the initiative aims to bridge these divides and foster international cooperation.

"So the Bharat Summit concept is that, you know, we are actually collaborating majority of the countries which are with the democracy and you see there is a too much of gap with you know global capitalism and global challenges and global governance. So we are trying to fill up the gap," said Rao. The two-day 2026 Bharat Summit will be held from November 13 to 14 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre and Novotel Hotel. It convenes roughly 1,000 delegates representing India alongside about 70 nations, with proceedings organised to commemorate 80 years of Indian independence and observe the 137th birth anniversary of the nation's first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)