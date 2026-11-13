"From Nixon to Netanyahu, those who engaged in phone tapping lost elections": Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's charge against Centre

Reacting to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's phone-tapping allegation against the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that leaders globally who resorted to surveillance, "from Nixon to Netanyahu", have all ended up losing elections. "The reality is that, globally, those who have engaged in phone tapping—from Nixon to Netanyahu—have all ended up losing elections," Raut told reporters here.

Meanwhile, speaking on the row over Chhath Puja celebrations and music at Mumbai's suburban railway stations, Raut maintained that the objections were directed against alleged politicisation rather than the festival itself. "No one is actually opposing Chhath Puja itself in Mumbai. The issue lies in the politics being played in its name—such as playing music and holding performances on railway platforms. People are simply asking that all festivals be granted such opportunities. However, railway platforms are meant for the guidance and movement of the public. Chhath Puja has always been celebrated here; who is it that has stopped it in Mumbai?" the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked.

The controversy broke out on Thursday after videos surfaced showing Bhojpuri Chhath Puja songs being broadcast over public-address systems at stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Wadala, and Sanpada, drawing objections from Marathi organisations, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the Shiv Sena (UBT), before the broadcasts were halted. Defending the initiative, Central Railway maintained that the songs were played only during additional time available without affecting essential passenger announcements. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar also dismissed the criticism, stating that Marathi songs are played at stations as well and accusing opponents of making allegations without proper information.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday levelled serious allegations that he is being surveilled by the Central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having his phone tapped, while once again calling for the Prime Minister to agree to an open debate against him. "The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said in a video posted by Congress on X.

The LoP in Lok Sabha has said that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "foreign powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is. "The moment he (PM Modi) comes for an open debate, everybody will know who is being controlled by foreign powers, is an anti-national, since when, and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to agree to an open debate with him, challenging him openly on X and calling on close Union Ministers to convince the Prime Minister. (ANI)