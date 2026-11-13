"PM has my phone tapped": Rahul Gandhi alleges PM 'being controlled by foreign powers', repeats debate call 

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday leveled serious allegations of him being surveiled by the Central government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having his phone tapped, while once again calling for the Prime Minister to agree to an open debate against him. "The Prime Minister is aware of this because he has my phone tapped. The day he agrees to a face-to-face debate, everyone will learn who is under the control of foreign powers, who is anti-national, and how long they have been involved in anti-national activities," Rahul Gandhi said in avideo posted by Congress on X.

The LoP in Lok Sabha has said that the proof of PM Modi being under the control of "forieng powers" is already on his phone, and as such, the PM already knows what the proof is. "the moment he (PM Modi) comes for an open debate, everybody will know who is being controlled by foreign powers, is an anti-national, since when, and lots of other details that I know and are on my phone," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to agree to an open debate with him, challenging him openly on X and calling on close Union Ministers to convince the Prime Minister. Reiterating his challenge, the Congress leader said the Prime Minister should debate him on who was anti-national and who was controlled by foreign forces."My challenge stands. Let him debate me on who is anti-national and who is controlled by foreign forces. Any time, any place," he said.

Earlier on November 6, Gandhi said that he is ready for an open debate at "any platform, any time, any place" In a post on X, Gandhi directly addressed the Union Home Minister, a day after Amit Shah accepted the challenge and instead called on the LoP in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue on the proper forum, which is inside the Parliament. HM Shah has said that the Centre is ready to convene a special session if the Congress requests it formally.

Gandhi's remarks came amid an escalating political confrontation between the BJP and Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Shah on Thursday accepting the Congress leader's challenge while daring him to raise the issue in Parliament. (ANI)