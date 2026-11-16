"We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice": Manickam Tagore questions PM Modi's silence on Mekedatu project

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the proposed Mekedatu dam project, asserting that Tamil Nadu was seeking justice and demanding adherence to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery water dispute. Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Tagore said he had written to the Prime Minister after Shivakumar raised the Mekedatu issue during an event in Mysuru, and questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the matter.

"I have written to the PM on the Cauvery Mekedatu after the CM DK Shivakumar raised it in Mysuru. But the PM's silence on the issue is surprising. Karnataka Chief Minister is not respecting the SC verdict on it," he said. "This is a matter of justice. We demand that Tamil Nadu get justice," Tagore added.

He said the dispute should not be viewed as a political confrontation or a conflict between the two states, asserting that Tamil Nadu was willing to abide by the Supreme Court's decision. "This is not Karnataka vs. Tamil Nadu or Congress vs Congress. What we are saying is that we are ready to abide by what the Supreme Court says. But what DK Shivakumar is saying is that he will do what he wants despite SC decision," he said.

The Mekedatu dam dispute is a long-standing inter-state water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a proposed balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River. Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, citing concerns over its potential impact on the state's share of Cauvery water. The remarks come amid renewed political exchanges over the project, with Tagore earlier in the day urging Prime Minister Modi to ensure that no approval is granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project without Tamil Nadu's consent.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, he had cited the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's 2007 award and the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment on water-sharing between the two states. In a post on X, Tagore shared key points from a detailed letter addressed to the Prime Minister, raising concerns over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the Mekedatu project during an event in Mysuru on November 13, which was attended by the Prime Minister.

Expressing concern over Shivakumar's remarks and the Prime Minister's response, Tagore wrote, "On November 13, in the presence of the Prime Minister in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that 'no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, and the Union Government should grant final approval'. The Prime Minister's silence in response to this statement has caused great shock and raised doubts among the people of Tamil Nadu. The Union Government must act neutrally in accordance with the principles of federalism." Citing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award of 2007 and the Supreme Court judgment of 2018, Tagore said Tamil Nadu was entitled to 404.25 TMC of water in normal years, including 177.25 TMC to be released by Karnataka annually as per the monthly schedule.

He also referred to the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti's reply in Parliament on July 27, 2026, stating that the consent of lower riparian states was not required, and said he had subsequently submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha. Tagore further alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly violated orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).

"In the last five months alone (July to November 2026), Karnataka has repeatedly violated at least six orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka ignored orders directing it to release 3,500 cusecs, 12,000 cusecs, 9,000 cusecs, 6,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs of water. It has also kept pending 16.895 TMC of water that was due to be released by November 4," he said. (ANI)