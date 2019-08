Edinburgh, Aug 30 (AFP) A Scottish judge on Friday rejected a legal challenge to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspending parliament, in a blow for opponents of the controversial move. Judge Raymond Doherty dismissed the request from a cross-party group of parliamentarians for an interim injunction ahead of a full hearing on the case expected next week. (AFP)

