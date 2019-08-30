Priyanka Gandhi meets UP Congress leaders; discusses political situation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the political situation in the state. The leaders including former Union ministers RPN Singh, Jitin Prasad and Pradeep Jain, Rajya Sabha MPs Pramod Tiwari and PL Punia attended the meeting at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence here.

After the meeting, Pramod Tiwari and Jitin Prasad said several issues related to the party organisation including strengthening the cadre base in UP came up during the discussion. According to a party source, the upcoming Assembly by-polls in UP, the appointment of a new state party president and formation of district committees were among the issues which came up.

Congress is keen to contest the by-elections on its own, the source said. "Suggestions were sought from the leaders on the ways to strengthen the party at the grassroot level," the source added. (ANI)

