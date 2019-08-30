Mohan Bhagwat on three-day visit to Kolkata from Saturday

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will begin his three-day visit to the city from Saturday to discuss organisational aspects with the state leadership, sources in the organisation said. He had made a brief halt in the city earlier this month.

"Bhagwat ji will be on a three-day visit to the city from tomorrow (Saturday) and stay here till September 2. He will hold organisational meetings with RSS leaders and workers and also meet a few intellectuals," an RSS functionary said on Friday. The RSS, ideological fountainhead of the BJP, has made deep inroads in West Bengal in the past few years.

The organisation's state leadership had expressed their displeasure over the state BJP inducting leaders from TMC and other political parties without checks and balances, the RSS sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)