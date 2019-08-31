Digest for national stories for week Aug 24 - Aug 30, 2019

Saturday New Delhi: Arun Jaitley, who as finance minister ushered in India's biggest tax reforms and was the chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Modi government, died at the AIIMS here on Saturday after battling multiple health issues for the last several months.

Srinagar: Authorities lifted restrictions from most of Kashmir on Saturday, a day after they had imposed strict curbs on movement of people in the Valley in view of the Friday prayers and the proposed march of separatists to the local United Nations office. Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 enabled the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Indian Union.

Sunday New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat here with full State honours on Sunday as scores of his admirers, BJP workers and top leaders from across the political spectrum paid their last respects.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said leaders of the opposition and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir when they tried to visit Srinagar. New Delhi: Light to moderate showers were recorded in national capital Delhi and other north India states on Sunday, while a flood threat loomed over Punjab's border district Ferozepur after Pakistan's release of water into the Indian territory.

Monday Biarritz/London: With President Donald Trump by his side, Narendra Modi on Monday categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, and "we don’t want to trouble any third country" -- a position that was immediately backed by the American leader who had recently offered to mediate.

New Delhi: A special court on Monday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to four more days of CBI custody till August 30 in the INX Media case after the probe agency said "certain evidence" had emerged and that the Congress leader's confrontation with a co-accused during interrogation was incomplete. Bengaluru: In a first, Karnataka will have three Deputy Chief Ministers as Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday allocated portfolios to 17 newly appointed ministers who were inducted into the cabinet nearly a week ago.

Tuesday New Delhi/Chennai: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is in CBI custody in the INX Media case, on Tuesday claimed before the Supreme Court that the ED wanted his arrest just to "humiliate" him and asked how he can be painted as a 'kingpin' for an offence with retrospective effect.

New Delhi: The RBI's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore of its surplus reserves to the government triggered a political storm on Tuesday with the Congress accusing the government of "stealing" the central bank's money to hide its economic failures and the BJP hitting back, saying looting is the Congress' "expertise". Shahjahanpur: The police here on Tuesday lodged an FIR against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand after a student went missing following her allegation in video clip that he had been harassing her.

Wednesday New Delhi: The Centre's decision to change the Constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir came under the legal scrutiny on Wednesday with the Supreme Court referring a batch of pleas against the abrogation of Article 370 for hearing in first week of October by its five-judge bench.

New Delhi: A group of ministers has been constituted by the Centre to look into development, economic and social issues in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, two top government functionaries told PTI on Wednesday but an official spokesperson said no such decision has been taken. New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami while brushing aside the Centre's claim that it might "endanger the situation" in the state.

Thursday New Delhi: Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to be restored anytime soon as Pakistan has launched a campaign against India and is also trying to instigate Naga insurgents with provocative videos against the government, officials said on Thursday.

Shahjahanpur (UP): The mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of a post-graduate student, who levelled harassment charges against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, continued on the sixth day as her family awaited any concrete information about her. New Delhi: The total number of BJP members has reached near 18 crore, its highest ever, with the party set to add seven crore new entrants during its recent membership drive, its working president J P Nadda said on Thursday.

Friday New Delhi: Continuing its firefight against an ever-deepening economic slowdown, the government on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four with a view to creating fewer and stronger global-sized lenders with robust balance sheets that can be used to boost credit and spur growth.

New Delhi: India's economic growth on Friday slumped for the fifth straight quarter to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in the three months ended June as consumer demand and private investment slowed amid deteriorating global environment. Islamabad/Gurdaspur: India and Pakistan on Friday discussed in a "cordial atmosphere" the technical modalities like the level of the roads and the bridge of the proposed Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims, the first such meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status leading to fresh tensions between the two neighbours.

